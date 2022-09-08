Abbott or Lasso or Murders? Succession or Severance or Squid Game? EW predicts which shows and stars will take home the big wins at the 74th annual Emmy Awards.

Who will take home Lady Emmy when the Television Academy hands out the coveted statuettes at the 74th Annual Emmy Awards (Monday, September 12 at 8 p.m. on NBC)? Only those little envelopes know for sure... but EW critics Kristen Baldwin and Darren Franich have some fearless predictions.

Outstanding Drama

Succession Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, and Kieran Culkin in Succession | Credit: Macall Polay/HBO

Buzzy new dramas have some history here, with the debut seasons of Homeland and The Handmaid's Tale taking the top Drama prize. That would be good news for any of this year's three buzzy new series. But Severance, Squid Game, and Yellowjackets are competing against the ongoing juggernaut of awards magnet Succession. Bet on the Roy family to win again this year (and pray voters don't forget about Better Call Saul's eligible-in-2023 final episodes.)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama

Melanie Lynskey as Shauna in YELLOWJACKETS Melanie Lynskey in 'Yellowjackets' | Credit: Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME

Two years after Zendaya became this category's youngest winner ever, she's back with another buzzy season of HBO's teen-chaos drama. But anticipate a slight upset for Lynskey, a beloved performer given an incredible spotlight (comedic! tragic! romantic! murderous!) in Yellowjackets.

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Brian Cox, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Jeremy Strong, Succession

squid game Lee Jung-Jae in 'Squid Game' | Credit: netflix

Will this finally be Odenkirk's year, after six Saul nominations? That would be amazing! It would also be amazing for Lee to follow up his SAG award with a historic prize for Squid Game. In a close race, we'll give the win to Lee.

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama

Patricia Arquette, Severance

Julia Garner, Ozark

Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game

Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets

J. Smith Cameron, Succession

Sarah Snook, Succession

Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

Better Call Saul series finale Rhea Seehorn as Kim Wexler on 'Better Call Saul' | Credit: Greg Lewis/AMC

Another high-powered category, and if there's any hope for a controversial final season of Ozark, it's probably the ascendant Garner (who won this prize twice already). And don't count out the TV Academy's love for Sweeney, who's also nominated for The White Lotus. But after years of snubbing, this feels like the moment for Seehorn, who carried the heaviest emotional weight of Saul's devastating final act.

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama

Succession Kieran Culkin in 'Succession' | Credit: Graeme Hunter/HBO

It's the Severance guys vs. the Succession guys vs. the Squid Game guys, and past winner Billy Crudup, too! If Severance rides high at the ceremony it could be either Turturro or Walken, but Culkin's steady work on Succession should bring home the trophy.

Outstanding Comedy

Abbott Elementary The cast of 'Abbott Elementary' | Credit: Pamela Littky/ABC

A critically adored broadcast-network hit from an exciting new creative voice, Abbott Elementary is the kind of all-quadrant success story that seemed to be going extinct in the TV landscape. What better way to end a triumphant first season than to take the stage at the Emmys? For that reason alone, we'll give the edge to Abbott over likely top contenders Ted Lasso and Hacks.

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy

Bill Hader HBO Barry Season 3 - Episode 6 Credit: HBO

Before Sudeikis won this award for the very nice Ted Lasso, and before Eugene Levy won this award for the very nice Schitt's Creek, Hader dominated this category for two straight years with the decidedly not-nice (and outstanding) Barry. The bleakly hilarious HBO sitcom returned after three years with some of its nastiest episodes yet, and Hader's demolishing turn as an oddly charming/possibly psychotic hitman has never been more magnetic. Expect a threepeat.

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy

Jean Smart, HBO MAX Hacks Season 2 Jean Smart is 'doin' Ellen' in 'Hacks' season 2 trailer | Credit: Karen Ballard/HBO

There's some serious competition here from Brunson and Fanning, not to mention a lot of love for Rae's Insecure swan song. But Smart has a unique position. She's the reigning champion, but Hacks' much-praised second season marked a discovery point for some viewers to catch up, and its recent renewal implies a lot of confidence from slash-happy HBO Max. Smart's the smart pick.

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Toheeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler, Barry

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Henry Winkler HBO Barry Season 3 - Episode 8 Henry Winkler in 'Barry' | Credit: Merrick Morton/ HBO

This is ultimately a race between two previous winners: Brett Goldstein (2021) and Henry Winkler (2018), both of whom gave deserving performances. But we're going with Winkler, whose narcissistic acting teacher Gene Cousineau was undone by grief — and redeemed through regret — in Barry's stunning third season.

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

ABBOTT ELEMENTARY Janelle James in 'Abbott Elementary' | Credit: Scott Everett White/ABC

Predictions are all over the place in this category, making it look like a three-way tie between Janelle James, Hannah Waddingham, and Hannah Einbinder. While we'd be fine with all three actors taking the stage, James is the breakout star of 2022 — and voters love to reward critical darlings/first-time nominees. See: Hannah Waddingham (2021) and Annie Murphy (2020).

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Dopesick, Hulu

The Dropout, Hulu

Inventing Anna, Netflix

Pam & Tommy, Hulu

The White Lotus, HBO

The White Lotus Natasha Rothwell in 'The White Lotus' | Credit: Mario Perez/HBO

HBO's awards team has done an excellent job reminding voters why The White Lotus was such a phenomenon back in the summer of 2021. (Dropping the first footage of season 2 one week after nominations were announced was a nice touch.) Dopesick has at least one other category on lock (more on that below), but this award is Lotus' to lose.

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Dopesick Michael Keaton on 'Dopesick' | Credit: Gene Page/Hulu

He won the Golden Globe, the SAG, and the Critics' Choice Television Award. Heck, Michael Keaton even took home the AARP Movies for Grownups award for Best Actor (TV). Surely the Emmys aren't going to break such a notable — and well-deserved — streak? Hulu's Dopesick is almost unbearably sad, but the wrenching tale of the opioid crisis is rendered unmissable by a keenly moving performance by Keaton.

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

The Dropout Amanda Seyfried in 'The Dropout' | Credit: Beth Dubber/Hulu

Let's get one thing straight: This award belongs to Margaret Qualley. If you somehow missed Maid — which spent thirteen weeks in Netflix's top 10 last fall — Qualley gives a raw and beautifully unvarnished performance as Alex, a resourceful single mother determined to escape an abusive relationship. But Amanda Seyfried is the bigger star, and she did a solid impression of the Elizabeth Holmes' static-y baritone, so… congrats!

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

The White Lotus Murray Bartlett on 'The White Lotus.' | Credit: Mario Perez/HBO

Murray Bartlett's Armond pooped in a suitcase and yet we were still devastated by his untimely death. The choice is clear.

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Connie Britton, The White Lotus

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Alexandra Daddario, The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus

Sydney Sweeney, The White Lotus

Mare Winningham, Dopesick

The White Lotus Jennifer Coolidge and Murray Bartlett in 'The White Lotus' | Credit: Mario Perez/HBO

With seven nominees from only two series, vote splitting is inevitable in this battle of the stellar ensembles. As much as I'd love to see the win go to Dopesick's Kaitlyn Dever — so heart-wrenching as a young woman held captive by a vicious opioid addiction — the momentum is behind Jennifer Coolidge as White Lotus' Tanya, the kooky-loopy embodiment of privileged ennui.

