Jason Bateman, Sterling K. Brown among actors to get Emmy nominations for multiple roles

This Is Us...getting multiple Emmy nominations.

On Tuesday morning, shows like Watchmen and Succession were big winners with the announcement of Emmy nominees, but five actors managed to score nods for roles on at least two different shows.

Two-time winner Sterling K. Brown earned his fourth consecutive nomination Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for playing Randall Pearson on This Is Us, while also now being recognized for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series with his turn as Reggie on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Joining Brown in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series field was returning nominee (and winner last year for directing) Ozark star Jason Bateman, who added a nod for guest starring on HBO's The Outsider.

Meanwhile, Maya Rudolph one-upped both Bateman and Brown. In addition to competing against herself in Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series thanks to her appearances as Sen. Kamala Harris on Saturday Night Live and The Judge on The Good Place, Rudolph's pipes were rewarded under Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance for Connie the Hormone Monstress on Big Mouth.

The Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance category also allowed Wanda Sykes to double up, between Gladys on Crank Yankers and Moms Mabley on Maisel, which fell under Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series.

Rounding out the multiple-nominee group is Giancarlo Esposito for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series as Gus Fring on Better Call Saul and Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series as Moff Gideon on The Mandalorian.