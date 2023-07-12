The biggest snubs and surprises from the 2023 Emmy nominations

What a fun, sexy time to be talking about the 75th annual Primetime Emmy Awards! With the Writers Guild of America on strike and the Screen Actors' Guild on the verge of hitting the picket line, too, Hollywood is not in a very festive mood. But that doesn't mean we can't celebrate the actors and shows who just landed a coveted Emmy nomination — though we'll also need to kick and scream a bit about the very deserving performers and series that were snubbed.

There is plenty to be happy about, including those eight nominations for Abbott Elementary, Oliver Platt's guest nomination for The Bear, and those four nods for Jury Duty. (Yep, it's time to figure out what Amazon Freevee is, folks.) Here's a rundown of the good news and the painful snubs.

Delightful Surprises

JURY DUTY Ronald Gladden and James Marsden on 'Jury Duty' | Credit: Everett Collection

Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)

This odd little reality-comedy hybrid came out of nowhere in April, and over the last three months grew into a bonafide word-of-mouth hit. (Raise your hand if someone you know has randomly asked, "Have you heard of this show, Jury Duty?") Though it's not the first quality show put out by Amazon's free streaming service (see: High School, and more recently, Primo), it's definitely the one that put it on the map. With two Emmy nominations — for Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy for James Marsden — can a season 2 announcement be far behind?

Swarm Dominique Fishback in 'Swarm' | Credit: Prime Video

Dominique Fishback, Swarm (Amazon Prime Video)

Emmy voters aren't always super open-minded when it comes to genre television — especially when the show is as deliberately and thrillingly weird as Swarm. Though the horror-drama from Donald Glover and Janine Nabors wasn't for everybody, star Dominque Fishback earned unanimous raves as Dre, a troubled and determined superfan who goes on a cross-country killing spree to avenge the honor of music superstar Ni'jah.

POKER FACE Natasha Lyonne and Judith Light in 'Poker Face' | Credit: Evans Vestal Ward/Peacock; Peacock

The tough broads of Poker Face (Peacock)

Rian Johnson's well-reviewed homage to series like Columbo was in the conversation for Outstanding Comedy Series, but the competition was just too fierce for it to make the cut. Still, huzzah for star Natasha Lyonne, a gravel-voiced delight as the eccentric and nomadic Charlie Cale, who earned a Lead Actress nomination. And perhaps the fifth time will be the charm for frequent nominee Judith Light, who earned a Guest Actress in a Comedy nod for her hilarious turn as an ex-felon Charlie befriends in the Mossy Oaks retirement home.

Infuriating Snubs

Emmys snubs Sarah Greene, Eve Hewson, Sharon Horgan, and Anne-Marie Duff on 'Bad Sisters' | Credit: Natalie Seery/Apple TV+

Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)

Let me understand: Sharon Horgan's darkly comedic dramedy about four siblings who plot to kill their fifth sister's sinister husband was excellent enough to score four nominations — including Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Horgan — but it's not good enough to be nominated for Outstanding Drama Series itself? It seems that submitting as a drama, rather than the dark, dark, dark, DARK comedy that it is, hurt the Garvey clan after all. Perhaps Apple TV+ will switch up their Bad awards strategy for season 2. For now, let's focus on the positive: Horgan, an Emmy-nominated writer, just landed her first Emmy nomination for acting, and that dastardly JP (Claes Bang, also snubbed) is still dead.

Betty Gilpin from Mrs. Davis Betty Gilpin in 'Mrs. Davis' | Credit: Peacock

Betty Gilpin, Mrs. Davis (Peacock)

Yes, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie is always a tough category due to a surplus of deserving candidates. But it's simply a sin for Emmy voters to leave Mrs. Davis star Betty Gilpin — a woman they nominated three times for GLOW (may it rest in peace) — off the ballot. As Sister Simone, a nun seeking to find the Holy Grail in order to destroy the world's most powerful AI program, Gilpin grounded a bonkers and elaborately plotted caper with unfailing comedic precision, genuine humanity, and astounding pathos.

A Black Lady Sketch Show Robin Thede on 'A Black Lady Sketch Show' | Credit: Tina Thorpe/HBO

Robin Thede, A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)

The scream I just scrumpt! Of course, it's good news that HBO's A Black Lady Sketch Show just got its third nomination for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series (now called Outstanding Scripted Variety Series), but where is the love for its creator/star/raison d'être Robin Thede? You show me another Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series contender who can disappear into characters as varied as a U.S. Senator, Jesus' gossipy disciple Priscilla, a waitress whose love language is "words of defamation," or the ridiculous revolutionary Dr. Hadassah Olayinka Ali-Youngman, pre-PhD. To quote Capp't host Martella Marlow (also played by Thede), "You have 15 minutes to come up with your excuses."

Harrison Ford in "Shrinking" Harrison Ford in 'Shrinking' | Credit: Beth Dubber/Apple TV+

Harrison Ford, Shrinking (Apple TV+)

It was a long shot to think that this heartwarming grief-com from Bill Lawrence, Brett Goldstein, and Jason Segel would nab a nomination for Outstanding Comedy Series in its first season, and the nods for Segel (Lead Actor) and Jessica Williams (Supporting Actress) were happy surprises. But boy, was I bummed to see that Harrison Ford's name wasn't on the list for Outstanding Supporting Actor. The 80-year-old megastar is, to quote my full review, "an absolute freaking delight" as Phil, the adorably grumpy therapist mentor to Segel's Jimmy.

Christina Ricci as Misty in YELLOWJACKETS, "Qui". Photo Credit: Colin Bentley/SHOWTIME. Christina Ricci on 'Yellowjackets' | Credit: Colin Bentley/SHOWTIME

Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Season 2 of Showtime's freaky survival/cannibal hit was a lot darker, but Christina Ricci still provided reliable comic relief as the hyper-organized (and slightly unhinged) citizen detective Misty Quigley. Her screwball-comedy chemistry with Elijah Wood (as fellow citizen sleuth Walter Tattersall) added a sweet new dimension to the action, and heck, she even baked Shauna (Lead Actress nominee Melanie Lynskey) a helpful, "I want my lawyer" cookie cake. So where's her second nomination?

The 75th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards are currently scheduled to air on Monday, Sept. 18, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Fox.

