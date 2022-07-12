Squid Game makes Emmys history as first foreign language series nominated for Best Drama

The 2022 Emmys just gave Squid Game the green light.

Hollywood 2032- Squid Game The future of entertainment is international, as proven by Netflix's grimly comedic global phenomenon Squid Game | Credit: Netflix

Along with Outstanding Drama, Squid Game is also nominated for: Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series (for Lee Jung-jae as Seong Gi-hun a.k.a. Player 456), Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series (for Park Hae-soo as Cho Sang-woo a.k.a. Player 218 and Oh Yeong-su as Oh Il-nam a.k.a. Player 001), Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series (for Jung Ho-yeon as Kang Sae-byeok a.k.a. Player 067), Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series (for Lee You-mi as Ji-yeong a.k.a. Player 240), Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series, Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series, Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More), Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour), Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series, Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music, Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode, and Outstanding Stunt Performance.

While this is a major moment for Emmys history, it comes as little surprise after Squid Game's meteoric rise last fall. Released in September with little fanfare, it quickly became Netflix's biggest series launch ever and the first Korean series to hit No. 1 in the U.S. It topped the charts in all 94 countries where Netflix has a top-10 list as well. It was, in short, an international phenomenon. Netflix greenlit a second season, which could come as early as 2023, and the series has already earned critical acclaim with three Screen Actors Guild Awards at the 2022 ceremony in February, including individual honors for Lee and Jung as well as a collective award for its stunt ensemble.

The Emmy Awards will air Monday, Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC, and will be available to stream live and on demand on Peacock.

The Emmy Awards will air Monday, Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC, and will be available to stream live and on demand on Peacock.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: