Nine times Emmy honors have been revoked or rescinded

AFI founder George Stevens Jr. has had an impressive career filled with dozens of Emmy nominations and multiple wins, but in March 2020 he and his editor Catherine Shields were stripped of the four nominations and three wins earned for George Stevens: D-Day to Berlin. Legendary director George Stevens — George Jr.’s father — was part of the Signal Corps Special Motion Picture Unit in Europe during World War II, and on his own personal cameras captured color footage of the war that was later turned into a documentary for the BBC with his son’s permission, D-Day to Berlin: Newsnight Special, which aired in 1985. George Stevens Jr. later went on to re-edit the documentary with Shields to cut down the running time, and added his own narration to the film, giving it the new title along the way. It wasn’t until the 75th anniversary of D-Day in 2019 that the British team responsible for the original documentary found out about Stevens’ version of their doc, and they appealed to the TV Academy to take action.