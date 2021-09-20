Emmy Awards 2021: See the full list of winners
Follow along for live updates from the Emmys.
The 73rd Emmy Awards are going to look a little different than the 72nd. Maybe a lot.
While last year's ceremony was largely a Zoom affair necessitated by the spread of COVID-19, this year's proceedings, which are hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, will have a limited audience at L.A.'s Microsoft Theater. The 2020 drama and comedy victors, Succession and Schitt's Creek, are not competing this year. (For reasons of retirement and a pandemic-related production delay, respectively.) Three quarters of the Outstanding Comedy nominees — Cobra Kai, Emily in Paris, Hacks, Pen15, Ted Lasso, and The Flight Attendant — are new. (Only Black-ish and The Kominsky Method are returning nominees.) In addition, there are 44 first-time acting nominations in the mix.
Apple TV+'s feel-good-story-of 2020 Ted Lasso, which led all comedies with 20 nominations, got off to a promising start with three trophies, one for Jason Sudeikis in the Lead Actor category, while Hannah Waddington and Brett Goldstein claimed Supporting Actress and Actor. Hacks, which entered the night with 15 nominations, rallied back with three wins, including writing, directing, and Lead Actress (Jean Smart).
The Crown also started collecting jewels early, as Gillian Anderson and Tobias Menzies triumphed in the Supporting categories in a drama series, and took home writing and directing statuettes. Mare of Easttown was positioned well for a shiny night, with Evan Peters and Julianne Nicholson sweeping Supporting categories in Limited Series.
All eyes will be on Pose star Mj Rodriguez, who became the first transgender actress to land an Emmy nomination with her Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series nod. There's plenty of intrigue surrounding the competitive Lead Actress in a Limited Series, Movie or Anthology category, which includes Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown), Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen's Gambit), and Michaela Cole (I May Destroy You).
The Emmy Awards air Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS; you can also stream them on Paramount+. Scroll down for a complete list of winners, which will updated throughout the show.
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live
Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
WINNER: Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
WINNER: Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso
Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method
Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown
WINNER: Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown
Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision
Phillipa Soo, Hamilton
Renee Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton
Moses Ingram, The Queen's Gambit
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Daveed Diggs, Hamilton
Jonathan Groff, Hamilton
Anthony Ramos, Hamilton
Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen's Gambit
WINNER: Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown
Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
The Boys (Rebecca Sonnenshine, Episode: "What I Know")
WINNER: The Crown (Peter Morgan, Episode: "War")
The Handmaid's Tale (Yahlin Chang, Episode: "Home")
Lovecraft Country (Misha Green, Episode: "Sundown")
The Mandalorian (Dave Filoni, Episode: "Chapter 13: The Jedi")
The Mandalorian (Jon Favreau, Episode: "Chapter 16: The Rescue")
Pose (Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Steven Canals, Janet Mock, Our Lady J, Episode: "Series Finale")
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Bridgerton (Julie Anne Robinson, Episode: "Diamond of the First Water")
The Crown (Benjamin Caron, Episode: "Fairytale")
WINNER: The Crown (Jessica Hobbs, Episode: "War")
The Handmaid's Tale (Liz Garbus, Episode: "The Wilderness")
The Mandalorian (Jon Favreau, Episode: "Chapter 9: The Marshal")
Pose (Steven Canals, Episode: "Series Finale")
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
WINNER: Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Emerald Fennell, The Crown
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale
Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid's Tale
Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale
Max Minghella, The Handmaid's Tale
O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid's Tale
John Lithgow, Perry Mason
WINNER: Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian
Chris Sullivan, This Is Us
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series
The Amber Ruffin Show
A Black Lady Sketch Show
WINNER: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
Conan
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live
WINNER: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show
WINNER: Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
The Flight Attendant (Steve Yockey, Episode: "In Case of Emergency")
Girls5eva (Meredith Scardino, Episode: "Pilot")
WINNER: Hacks (Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky, Episode: "There Is No Line")
PEN15 (Maya, Erskine, Episode: "Play")
Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Episode: "Make Rebecca Great Again")
Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Episode: "Pilot")
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
B Positive (James Burrows, Episode: "Pilot")
The Flight Attendant (Susanna Fogel, Episode: "In Case of Emergency")
WINNER: Hacks (Lucia Aniello, Episode: "There Is No Line")
Mom (James Widdoes, Episode: "Scooby-Doo Checks and Salisbury Steak")
Ted Lasso (Zach Braff, Episode: "Biscuits")
Ted Lasso (MJ Delaney, Episode: "The Hope that Kills You")
Ted Lasso (Declan Lowney, Episode: "Make Rebecca Great Again")
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Aidy Bryant, Shrill
WINNER: Jean Smart, Hacks
Allison Janney, Mom
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
WINNER: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
William H. Macy, Shameless
Kenan Thompson, Kenan
Outstanding Competition Program
The Amazing Race
Nailed It!
WINNER: RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Hamilton
I May Destroy You (Episode: "Ego Death")
I May Destroy You (Episode: "Eyes Eyes Eyes Eyes")
Mare of Easttown
WINNER: The Queen's Gambit
The Underground Railroad
WandaVision
Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
I May Destroy You
Mare of Easttown
The Queen's Gambit
WandaVision (Episode: "All-New Halloween Spooktacular!")
WandaVision (Episode: "Filmed Before a Live Studio Audience")
WandaVision (Episode: "Previously On")
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Paul Bettany, WandaVision
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Leslie Odom Jr., Hamilton
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country
Mj Rodriguez, Pose
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Billy Porter, Pose
Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
Josh O'Connor, The Crown
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
Celebrating America – An Inauguration Night Special
The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards
The Oscars
The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd
Stephen Colbert's Election Night 2020: Democracy's Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
Bo Burnham: Inside – Bo Burnham
David Byrne's American Utopia
8:46 - Dave Chappelle
Friends: The Reunion
Hamilton – Jonah Moran (Disney+)
A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote
Outstanding Comedy Series
Black-ish
Cobra Kai
Pen15
Emily in Paris
Hacks
Ted Lasso
The Flight Attendant
The Kominsky Method
Outstanding Drama Series
The Boys
Bridgerton
The Crown
The Mandalorian
Lovecraft Country
Pose
The Handmaid's Tale
This Is Us
Outstanding Limited Series
Mare of Easttown
I May Destroy You
WandaVision
The Queen's Gambit
The Underground Railroad
Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.
Related content:
Comments