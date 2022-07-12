Watch the 2022 Emmy nominations live

In exactly two months, the Emmys will dole out trophies to the best in show(s). And today, a critical part of that process will be revealed: the invite list.

J.B. Smoove and Melissa Fumero will announce the nominations for the 74th annual Emmy Awards on Tuesday morning at 11:30 a.m. ET/8:30 a.m. PT. The nominations will be streamed live at Emmys.com/nominations, and you can also watch below via YouTube.

One significant change this year for the Emmy Awards is that the length of a show does not determine whether it will compete as a comedy or a drama; producers can make that choice for themselves, subject to review by a Television Academy industry panel. (All programs fewer than 20 minutes in length will compete in short-form categories.)

Next question from you: When can I find out who wins? The Emmy Awards will air Monday, Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC, and will be available to stream live and on demand on Peacock.

