Emmy nominations 2020: See the full list

Who watches the Watchmen? Emmy voters. The show earned the most nominations.

There's no rest for the weary, not even during a pandemic. The 2020 Emmy nominations were announced just days after Comic-Con's lineup of virtual panels wrapped this weekend, thrusting us from one major pop culture event into another. The state of the film side of awards season may look much different than we've seen in previous years, due to delays that have plagued Hollywood in the age of COVID-19, but the television landscape, for the most part, still has a lot to choose from.

HBO's Watchmen proved to be a strong contender for a limited series/movie. The show, created by Damon Lindelof, scored the most nominations of any show this year (26 total), including ones for cast members Regina King, Jeremy Irons, Jean Smart, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and more. Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel came in second, in this regard, with 20 total, followed by Succession and Ozark with 18 nominations each.

Pop TV's Schitt's Creek, which aired its final season earlier this year, led the major acting comedy categories, as well as Outstanding Comedy Series. Stars Dan Levy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, and Annie Murphy all received acting nominations.

The Mandalorian, Lucasfilm's first Star Wars live-action series, also scooped up an impressive 15 nominations. Though lead actor Pedro Pascal was snubbed, Giancarlo Esposito's surprise appearance earned a guest-starring acting nom.

Netflix still reigns supreme with the most nominations for a network with 160 nominations, 42 nominations more than their 2019 haul. HBO came in second with 160.

Jimmy Kimmel will host the 72nd annual Emmy Awards ceremony — which, despite widespread industry postponements to combat the spread of COVID-19, is scheduled to air live Sunday, Sept. 20 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC.

Watch the livestream above of Leslie Jones, Laverne Cox, Josh Gad, and Tatiana Maslany announcing the Emmy nominations this morning, and see the full list of 2020 Emmy nominees below.

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid's Tale

Killing Eve

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Stranger Things

Succession

Outstanding Comedy Series

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Dead to Me

Insecure

Schitt's Creek

The Good Place

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me

Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Zendaya, Euphoria

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Steve Carell, The Morning Show

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Outstanding Reality-Competition Program

The Masked Singer

Nailed It!

RuPaul's Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Jeremy Irons, Watchmen

Hugh Jackman, Bad Education

Paul Mescal, Normal People

Jeremy Pope, Hollywood

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Regina King, Watchmen

Octavia Spencer, Self Made

Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve

Julia Garner, Ozark

Sarah Snook, Succession

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Mahershala Ali, Ramy

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Daniel Levy, Schitt's Creek

William Jackson Harper, The Good Place

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

Yvonne Orji, Insecure

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live

Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek

D'Arcy Carden, The Good Place

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Dylan McDermott, Hollywood

Jim Parsons, Hollywood

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen

Jovan Adepo, Watchmen

Louis Gossett Jr., Watchmen

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Holland Taylor, Hollywood

Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America

Margo Martindale, Mrs. America

Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Jean Smart, Watchmen

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Drunk History

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program

Amy Poehler, Making It

Nicole Byer, Nailed It!

Bobby Berk, Queer Eye

RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race

Barbara Corcoran, Shark Tank

Padma Lakshmi, Top Chef

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Andrew Scott, Black Mirror

James Cromwell, Succession

Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian

Martin Short, The Morning Show

Jason Bateman, The Outsider

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away With Murder

Laverne Cox, Orange Is the New Black

Cherry Jones, Succession

Harriet Walter, Succession

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid's Tale

Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Fred Willard, Modern Family

Dev Patel, Modern Love

Brad Pitt, Saturday Night Live

Adam Driver, Saturday Night Live

Eddie Murphy, Saturday Night Live

Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Angela Bassett, A Black Lady Sketch Show

Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Saturday Night Live

Maya Rudolph, The Good Place

Wanda Sykes, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Bette Midler, The Politician

Outstanding Limited Series

Little Fires Everywhere

Mrs. America

Unbelievable

Unorthodox

Watchmen

