Elton John is closer to EGOT status after 2023 Emmys nomination for Farewell From Dodger Stadium

Can you feel the EGOT tonight? Elton John is an Emmy shy of gaining the acclaimed status, and he has another chance at it now.

Emmy nominations Wednesday morning saw the acclaimed musician receive a nod for Best Variety Special (Live) for his Disney+ variety show Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium.

Farewell From Dodger Stadium showcases John's final North American show as part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour. The tour, heavily publicized as his last, kicked off in 2018 and was originally set to end in 2021, but was postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Elton John performs in concert Credit: Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times via Getty

John has been on the (yellow brick) road to EGOT status — for the uninitiated, that's someone who has won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award — for quite some time. He won his first of five Grammy Awards in 1987 with "That's What Friends Are For," which was followed by his first Oscar for Best Original Song for "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" in 1994. In 2000, he earned the Tony Award for his Aida score.

Should he win, John would become the 19th person ever to EGOT. Viola Davis became the 18th when she won a Grammy in February.

75th Emmy Awards ceremony airs on Sept. 18 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Fox.

