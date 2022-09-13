Wait, Elle Fanning thinks she looks like Bill Hader?

Elle Fanning has found herself one Barry, Barry famous doppelgänger.

The actress — who was nominated for Best Actress in a Comedy Series for her role as Catherine the Great at the 2022 Emmys last night — excitedly revealed that she and Bill Hader look alike. Which... is truly a comparison that we never saw coming.

As it turns out, The Great star first learned of her long-lost lookalike while scrolling through social media. "There is something on Twitter that I saw that I look like him," she told Access while walking the event's red carpet. "And I love it! And so Nicholas Hoult — who is in the show with me — all we want to do tonight is I have to get a photo."

Elle Fanning shared that she believes her and Bill Hader look like one another.

She then further doubled-down on her resemblance claims by poking her own nose tip and exclaiming, "We have the same nose!"

If that wasn't enough to sway audiences, Fanning then starred into the camera with a knowing look as if daring viewers to prove her wrong. To her point, the actors do share light eyes and a button nose, but that's kind of where we see any sort of similarity between the pair end.

Still, Fanning was fully on board for becoming Hader's biggest fan for the evening — especially when it came to snapping a photo together. "I would die," she shared. "I've gotta reel him in!"



On his end, Hader — who was nominated for multiple awards, including Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for the HBO show — has never publicly shared that he sees any similarity between him and Fanning. Still, the actress was curious to see if he could spot the resemblance. She gleefully added, "We'll see what he says."

While Hader's verdict remains up in the air — no photos of the pair together have been shared online quite yet — it's safe to say that should any future film or TV show ever see the actors needing a potential sibling, we know who should be first in line when it comes to casting... We guess?

