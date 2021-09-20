The actress is nominated for her first Emmy Award this year for her portrayal of Wanda Maximoff in WandaVision

It's a family affair for Elizabeth Olsen at the 73rd annual Emmy Awards.

On Sunday night, the WandaVision star attended the Emmy Awards wearing a dress designed by her sisters, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. The white dress featured a v-neck, long sleeves, and a flowing cape.

"Her stylist just texted me and just told me this look has been made by her very own sisters — Mary Kate and Ashley and it's by The Row," Zanna Roberts Rassi revealed during E!'s red carpet show.

73rd Emmy Awards Elizabeth Olsen at the 73rd Emmy Awards | Credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images

This isn't the first time Olsen has worn something designed by her famous sisters. In 2011, she attended multiple events at the Cannes Film Festival wearing different outfits from The Row line and has also been seen often in her sisters' other label Elizabeth and James, for which she is the namesake.

Elizabeth Olsen Credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images

Olsen is nominated for her first Emmy Award this year for her portrayal of Wanda Maximoff in WandaVision. She takes on Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You), Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha), Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen's Gambit), and Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown) in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a limited or anthology series or movie category.