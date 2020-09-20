The win comes almost 40 years since the comedian's first nomination as a cast member on SNL.

Eddie Murphy's career has come full circle: Almost 40 years after his first Emmy nomination, for Saturday Night Live, he won his first Emmy, for… Saturday Night Live.

Murphy was not on hand to accept the award on Saturday.

Murphy rocketed to fame as a cast member on SNL in the early 1980s, and has been widely credited with helping keep the show afloat during years of behind-the-scenes turmoil. He earned his first Emmy nod, for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy, for his work on the sketch show in 1983. Before his appearance last year, he had only returned to host the show once after departing to pursue a film career.

"When I was back there for the 40th anniversary, I started having the kind of feelings you would have when you go back to your old high school," Murphy told EW of his decision to finally return to SNL. "The show is a big part of my personal legacy and I was like, 'Let me go back to where I came from, and be funny there and have some fun.'"