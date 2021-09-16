Debbie Allen's most memorable TV projects

Dr. Catherine Avery/Fox, Grey's Anatomy

Allen started her career on long-running ABC medical soap Grey's Anatomy as a director, but she quickly became an integral part of the Seattle Grace (now Grey Sloan) family, joining the cast as Dr. Catherine Avery, mother to Jackson (Jesse Williams) and a formidable doctor and surgeon in her own right, overseeing the prestigious Harper Avery award. She's now become a huge part of the series and is even married to beloved former chief Dr. Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.). Allen has appeared on 72 episodes of the series, as well as directed 28 and has served as an executive producer on it since 2015. This cemented her relationship with the Shondaland family, and she's also directed episodes of series Scandal and How to Get Away With Murder.