Cynthia Nixon zings Andrew Cuomo after ex-governor's Emmy is rescinded

The Sex and the City star previously ran against Cuomo for Governor of New York in 2018.

And just like that, Cynthia Nixon got the last laugh.

The Sex and the City star and former candidate for New York governor took a dig at her onetime opponent Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday, after the disgraced former governor stepped down amid allegations of sexual harassment. Nixon ran against Cuomo for the governorship in 2018, with the latter defeating her by a two-to-one margin in the Democratic primary.

"The difference between me and Andrew Cuomo?" Nixon wrote. "Neither of us is governor, but I still have my Emmy(s)."

Wait — Andrew Cuomo won an Emmy? Well, technically, yes. The International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences awarded Cuomo an honorary Emmy last year for his daily coronavirus briefings, recognizing "his masterful use of television to inform and calm people around the world," per a press release at the time. But on Tuesday, the Academy announced they were rescinding the award, "in light of the New York Attorney General's report" finding Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women while in office and his "subsequent resignation as Governor."

"His name and any reference to his receiving the award will be eliminated from International Academy materials going forward," the Academy added in a statement.

Cynthia Nixon, Andrew Cuomo Cynthia Nixon, Andrew Cuomo | Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images; Mike Pont/WireImage

Nixon, meanwhile, won an Emmy for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy for Sex and the City in 2004, and another for Best Guest Actress in a Drama in 2008, for Law & Order: SVU.

Nixon has also never been shy about bashing Cuomo; during her campaign in 2018, she told Stephen Colbert that she would "rather be the good Nixon than the bad Cuomo," and added that he "governs like a Republican."

"He says he works with the Republicans, but frankly, often at times it looks more like he works for the Republicans," she said.

Nixon is set to reprise her Sex and the City role as Miranda in the upcoming revival And Just Like That, alongside Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis. The series is currently filming in New York City.