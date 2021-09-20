Gillian Anderson wins first Emmy in 24 years for The Crown
Gillian Anderson is now a two-time Emmy winner.
The actress took home the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama during Sunday's Emmy Awards for her work as Margaret Thatcher on The Crown. This marks the second win for the six-time nominee, who last won for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama 24 years ago for her work as agent Dana Scully on the long-running sci-fi series The X-Files. (Four of her six nominations were for The X-Files.)
Anderson accepted her award from London with the cast and crew of The Crown, thanking The Crown creator Peter Morgan, Netflix, and then dedicated her award to her former manager Connie Freiberg who "believed in me when no one else would."
Anderson beat out fellow nominees Helena Bonham Carter, Emerald Fennell, Ann Dowd, Yvonne Strahovski, Samira Wiley, Madeline Brewer, and Aunjanue Ellis.
