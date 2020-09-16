15 couples with Emmys

Known for her impressive career on Broadway, Colleen Dewhurst earned 13 Emmy nominations and two wins for her television efforts. Her first Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or Special win was for the ABC movie Between Two Women in 1986, and she earned a second win in the category in 1989 for her role in the NBC movie Those She Left Behind. Dewhurst took home a second Emmy at the 1989 awards show in the Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series category for her role as Avery Brown on Murphy Brown, a part that earned her a second win in the category two years later in 1991. George C. Scott saw eight Emmy nominations with two wins over the years, including one for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie in 1998 for his work in Showtime’s adaptation of 12 Angry Men, but it’s his win for Outstanding Single Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in 1971 for The Price while he was married to Dewhurst that lands him on this list.

Related: Remembering Colleen Dewhurst and George C. Scott, remembered