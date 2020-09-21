Mariah Carey congratulates 'my David Rose' Daniel Levy and more celebrity reactions to the Emmys

The 72nd Emmy Awards went live from home in 2020, but that didn't stop celebrities from making sure their voices were heard during some of the most memorable moments of the night. If Mariah Carey can yell out her fandom for Schitt's Creek, so can you.

The evening began with the night's host Jimmy Kimmel breaking down the social distancing precautions the awards show took to keep the show going this year. The Morning Show star and Emmy nominee Jennifer Anniston helped Kimmel get the message across. This included a bit with a garbage fire that set the vibe.

If you were able to get past the literal trash fire, take a look at the timeline below for highlights of the celebrity reactions Sunday night.

Schitt's Creek sweeps comedy acting categories

The tone was set early with Schitt's Creek's incredible run of wins Sunday night. Schitt’s Creek swept the comedy category, taking home seven wins for its sixth and final season.

Regina King's Emmy win and tribute to Breonna Taylor

On Sunday, Regina King won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her powerful performance on HBO's Watchmen — and paid tribute to the late Breonna Taylor with her Emmys attire. Her victory prompted well wishes from the likes of Kathy Bates, Padma Lakshmi, and more.

Jack Ryan writer-producer Kirk A. Moore is even expecting more spoils for the Emmy winner. King recently made her feature directing debut in the early Oscars 2021 contender One Night in Miami.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen's impeccable smile and acceptance speech for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Abdul-Mateen accepted his award from home with a smile and speech that hit home.

Zendaya Wins. Becomes youngest actress to win lead actress in a drama series