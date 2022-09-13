Lizzo, Brett Goldstein share 'Big Grrrls' moment at 2022 Emmys

The Emmy winners shared a moment as he took home his second acting Emmy for Ted Lasso.

He really is every f---in where. Brett Goldstein has taken home an Emmy for the second year in a row for his work as beloved grump Roy Kent on Ted Lasso. And this time, he was handed the award by none other than Lizzo.

Lizzo, an Emmy winner herself for her Prime Video series Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, took the stage to hand out the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series when some teleprompter copy seemed to catch her off guard. "And the Emmy, who is in her own way a really big girl," she said, before clarifying, "I didn't write that, they did." (Obviously, it was meant as a fun reference to her show, but it was admittedly added in a weird moment.)

Goldstein, who also won in this category last year, then took the stage and wasted no time in joining in on the joke, saying, "I am a very big girl."

Brett Goldstein Brett Goldstein wins for 'Ted Lasso' at the 2022 Emmy Awards | Credit: NBC

Goldstein then continued on with his speech, making a point not to cuss because last year, when he cussed, the UK feed was cut and his family wasn't able to hear his speech. So naturally, he ended his speech by telling his family, "I f---ing love you," and getting bleeped once again.

Goldstein beat out fellow nominees Anthony Carrigan, Tony Shalhoub, Tyler James Williams, Henry Winkler, Bowen Yang, and his Ted Lasso costars Toheeb Jimoh and Nick Mohammed to take home his second acting Emmy.

Following his win, the actor hit the press room where he addressed the Lizzo moment, saying, "I didn't write the teleprompter!" He then added, "If Lizzo wants to call me a big girl, she can call me whatever she wants."

