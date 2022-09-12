The Brady Bunch stars make a very Brady reunion on Emmys 2022 red carpet
A bunch of Bradys rolled up to the Emmys 2022 red carpet Monday night for the 74th annual awards ceremony.
Barry Williams, Mike Lookinland, Susan Olsen, Christopher Knight, and Eve Plumb — who starred on the beloved 1970s sitcom as Brady siblings Greg, Bobby, Cindy, Peter, and Jan, respectively — were spotted posing together for the photographers covering the celebrity arrivals.
Williams, Lookinland, Olsen, Knight, and Plumb all featured in Dragging the Classics: The Brady Bunch, a 2021 crossover event between The Brady Bunch and RuPaul's Drag Race that reenacted the Brady episode "Will the Real Jan Brady Please Stand Up?"
Williams played Brady patriarch Mike, Plumb and Olsen played new characters named Lucy and Margie, and Knight and Lookinland reprised their original roles from the sitcom. Meanwhile, Drag Race stars Bianca Del Rio (Carol), Shea Couleé (Marcia), Kylie Sonique Love (Jan), Kandy Muse (Cindy), Nina West (Alice), and BenDeLaCreme (Greg) played the other parts.
RuPaul's Drag Race was nominated multiple times in various categories for Emmys this year.
The Brady Bunch icons mingled with the likes of Elle Fanning (The Great), Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul), showrunner Shonda Rhimes, Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary), and more on the red carpet to TV's big night.
The Emmy Awards are hosted by Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson and are being broadcast on NBC and streamed on Peacock starting at 8 p.m. ET.
See more red carpet arrivals in EW's photo gallery.
