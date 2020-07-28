Brad Pitt scores Emmy nomination for his Dr. Anthony Fauci SNL impersonation

Pitt was nominated for Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his appearance in one of SNL's at-home episodes.

Saturday Night Live type TV Show network NBC genre Comedy Where to watch Close Streaming Options

Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the country's leading infectious disease expert, was delighted that Brad Pitt portrayed him on Saturday Night Live back in April. Apparently, so were Emmy voters.

Among the NBC sketch comedy show's 15 total Emmy nominations, as announced on Tuesday morning, one of them went to Pitt's brief but memorable appearance as the good doctor. Pitt was nominated in the category for Guest Actor in a Comedy Series, which also nominated Adam Driver's Saturday Night Live guest appearance. Fleabag star and creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge also received a nomination for Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for her SNL 2019 bow.

Despite repeated attacks from President Trump and the White House, Fauci remains in the cultural limelight. He recently appeared in InStyle magazine while lounging by the pool, and he more recently threw out the opening pitch for last week's MLB game between the Washington Nationals and the New York Yankees — something, The New York Times reported, irked Trump.

When asked on CNN in early April which actor Fauci would like to play him on SNL, he had one answer: "Brad Pitt, of course."

After the episode aired, Fauci then praised Pitt's performance in an interview with Telemundo’s Un Nuevo Dia. “I think he did great," Fauci said. “I’m a great fan of Brad Pitt, and that’s the reason why, when people ask me who I would like to play me, I mention Brad Pitt. He’s one of my favorite actors... I think he showed that he is really a classy guy when, at the end, he took off his hair and thanked me and all of the health care workers. So, not only is he a really great actor, but he is actually a classy person."

We can probably guess Fauci's reaction to this morning's news: "Wear a mask!"

Related content: