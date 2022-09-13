"It's incredibly important to have my mother here," Yang said on the red carpet.

Bowen Yang brings his mom as date to the 2022 Emmys: 'Makes me very emotional'

Bowen Yang took someone incredibly special in his life as his date to the 2022 Emmy Awards: his mother.

During EW's Emmys red carpet pre-show livestream, the Saturday Night Live cast member revealed that he decided to celebrate TV's biggest night with his mother, Meng, on his arm because of how much she'd seen him hustle to make it to this moment in his career. "It's incredibly important to have my mother here," he said. "She's someone who, for years, decades even, didn't understand what I was doing when I would go to improv practice or do comedy shows in the city. She's really seen me when, so it's a big deal."

Bowen Yang and mother Bowen Yang brought his mom as his date to the Emmys! | Credit: Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Meng couldn't stop smiling as she said, "Yes, Bowen is my best, best son," to which Yang revealed that he's also her only son. "Only son too, of course," she added. "But he [works] very hard all the time and he got what he deserved so I'm very proud of him as my son."

"That makes me very emotional to hear," said Yang, who is nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his work on SNL.

He also teased that he "might have done something yesterday" with Emmys host and fellow SNL cast member Kenan Thompson "to practice for tonight," previewing that viewers can expect a "bit" or "moment" from the two of them later during the awards show. Check out the full interview in the video above now.

The 74th Emmy Awards air live Monday night on NBC and stream live on Peacock.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.