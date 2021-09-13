The comedian picked up three Emmy Awards for his Netflix special Inside, including beating Spike Lee in the directing category.

Bo Burnham is an Emmy winner for being the voice of our collective quarantine depression

Emmy voters must have felt seen by Bo Burnham's Inside, too.

The comedian's wrenchingly relatable comedy special (if you can even call it that) picked up three awards — for variety special writing, music direction, and directing (beating out Spike Lee who helmed David Byrne's American Utopia) — at Sunday's Creative Arts Emmy Awards, marking Burnham's first Emmy win(s). The special also received nominations for its editing and original music and lyrics, and is up for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) at next weekend's Primetime Emmys ceremony.

Bo Burnham Bo Burnham, voice of our collective quarantine depression, in 'Inside' | Credit: netflix

Burnham was bested by WandaVision's infectious "Agatha All Along" for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics, and topped in Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming by the team at A Black Lady Sketch Show.

Released on Netflix in May, Inside was written, filmed, edited, and directed by Burnham himself, and produced entirely within his home during the COVID-19 pandemic. The special received widespread acclaim for capturing the collective mood of quarantine, including from EW's TV critic Kristen Baldwin, who called it "an intense lamentation on isolation in the digital age, and — at least for Burnham himself — a coping mechanism."

"We've all struggled with mental health in some way during the (ongoing) pandemic," Baldwin wrote in her review. "Or, if you're like me, you thought you were totally fine — and then Inside found the psychic bruise, the one that's been spreading like an ink stain deep in your soul, and poked it over and over again, until not feeling what you're feeling was simply no longer possible."

That about sums up the experience of watching Inside. You can stream it now on Netflix.

