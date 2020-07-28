GLOW star Betty Gilpin goes 3-for-3 on perfect Emmy nomination reactions

GLOW type TV Show network Netflix

No one plays the award nomination reaction game better than Betty Gilpin.

The GLOW star, who earned her third consecutive Emmy nod for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series on Tuesday, issued her third consecutive perfect statement in response to the nomination. Historically, Gilpin's statements have been riotously delightful (2019: "Having spent 32 years basing my personality on fear and sarcasm, the unbridled Shirley-Temple-on-crack joy I feel today is a massive inconvenience for me"; 2018: "I'll probably self-sabotage in a bold and creative way before the ceremony, so I hope everyone has a lovely autumn"), but her reaction this year blows the previous two out of the water while also serving as an exquisite 2020 mood piece.

"To the Television Academy — how dare you. I really can't stress enough how much of a threat this nomination is to my current quarantine brand of pasta and sad," Gilpin wrote. "In the Time Before, being born with a healthy protective emotional wall missing meant I got to channel that into pretend time in exchange for health insurance and claps.

"Until today, apparently here in the apocalypse, these skills were about as meaningful as a worm's hymn in a canyon," she continued. I'd like to thank the cast and crew, and the Academy, and seasonal depression, and honestly Nathan Lane, and before this nomination phoenixes me out of mediocrity and I explode into ribbons just real quick the cops who killed Breonna Taylor still have not been arrested."

So few words have rarely encapsulated the full experience of this abhorrent year so effectively. Incidentally, here's a link to more information about the death of Breonna Taylor and what you can do to respond.

Related content: