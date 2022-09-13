While speaking to EW on the Emmys red carpet, the actress revealed how she and Patrick Fabian were fortunately in the right place to help their costar.

Better Call Saul alum Rhea Seehorn on helping Bob Odenkirk during his heart attack

Rhea Seehorn was an MVP of Better Call Saul in so many ways — and she has the adoration of the show's fanbase and an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress to prove it. But she would also prove invaluable to her good friend and costar Bob Odenkirk as well one day last summer.

During a break in filming one of the final episodes of the series, she and fellow cast member Patrick Fabian happened to be hanging out with Odenkirk when he suddenly slumped over on his exercise bike, as he was suffering a heart attack. As she recounted to EW on the Emmys red carpet on Monday night, "We realized something was very wrong and we dove to catch him before he hit the concrete floor, and then realized it was very, very bad, and started yelling for help. And in those airplane-size soundstages, everything was echoing and it was pretty frantic."

Odenkirk received CPR from the show's health safety supervisor and was taken to the hospital for surgery. Just five weeks later, he was back on the set, finishing off the season. What was it like to be on the other side of a frightening scenario that fortunately had a happy ending?

"We've all had somebody that's passed, and you just wish you had one more day, one more time to laugh or smile or appreciate them, and you don't get it," she shares. "And when he woke up the next morning, his amazing wife, Naomi, and his kids were nice enough to let Patrick and I come to the ICU right away, so we had that moment. It was like, 'Oh my God! Oh! Oh, I get another day?' But then because Bob and I are the way we are, we just went right back to work."

Seehorn also talked about the surprise of her Emmy nomination ("I didn't see the nomination coming for me") and how she received a spontaneous celebration (and champagne) from the patrons of the London hotel bar where she was hanging out when the good news arrived.

Related content: