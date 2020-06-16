The Awardist podcast: Ted Danson on how The Good Place made him a better person

The Good Place type TV Show network NBC genre Comedy Where to watch Close Streaming Options

This will not come as a shock to anyone who watched the heartwarming, side-splitting NBC sitcom but, it turns out, The Good Place was a pretty swell show to be a part of. Everything was fine.

In the first episode of this season of The Awardist, EWs podcast currently dedicated to all things Emmys, we chat with Ted Danson a.k.a. Michael Realman — Good Place architect and reformed demon — about his time on the series, his love for his cast mates, and the ways in the which the show changed him. (Spoilers ahoy! You have been warned.)

Because this is two-time Emmy winner (and 17-time nominee!) Ted Danson, we naturally talked about a few other things as well, including life while sheltering at home during the pandemic and some of his other roles including Sam Malone on the classic '80s sitcom Cheers. The 72-year-old California native also lovingly cheers on his wife Mary Steenburgen for her work on NBC's charming Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist.

Elsewhere in the episode, we also discuss likely contenders for the Outstanding Comedy Series category and what shows are on our wish list to get a nod when nominations are announced July 28.

Listen to the full discussion below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Related content: