Dr. Fauci reacts to Brad Pitt's Emmy nom for playing him on SNL: 'It doesn't go to my head'

Dr. Anthony Fauci is keeping it classy, much like his Saturday Night Live impersonator Brad Pitt.

Fauci, the leading public health expert on the White House COVID-19 task force and an avowed Brad Pitt fan, had a characteristically muted but gracious reaction to Pitt's Emmy nod for portraying him. On Tuesday, Pitt received a nomination for the Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series Emmy for his brief but memorable turn as Fauci on SNL — or, as the doctor himself referred to it on Wednesday, "a comedy show."

"The only thing I can say [is], it's somewhat surrealistic," Fauci said in an interview with the Associated Press. "I don't get distracted by that. I have to really focus like a laserbeam on the things that I'm responsible for. I think that's kind of interesting, it's a little bit strange that that's going on... But one thing for sure: It doesn't go to my head, because I don't pay much attention to it."

Earlier, Fauci praised Pitt's performance after the episode aired, having previously said he would like Pitt to play him on the sketch show. “I think he did great," Fauci said on Telemundo’s Un Nuevo Día. “I’m a great fan of Brad Pitt, and that’s the reason why, when people ask me who I would like to play me, I mention Brad Pitt. He’s one of my favorite actors."

He also complimented Pitt for the moment when the actor broke character to thank Fauci and COVID-19 responders for their efforts. "I think he showed that he is really a classy guy when, at the end, he took off his hair and thanked me and all of the health care workers," Fauci said. "So, not only is he a really great actor, but he is actually a classy person."

It takes one to play one. You can see the full list of 2020 Emmy nominations here.

