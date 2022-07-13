"At least I'll always have my Oscar for Kangaroo Jack," the actor joked after processing his Emmys snub while hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Anthony Anderson reacts to Black-ish Emmys snub on air: 'Can you believe that s---?'

Anthony Anderson has a "bone to pick" with the Television Academy after his popular sitcom Black-ish was widely snubbed during Tuesday's Emmy nominations.

"You know who did not get nominated for a Primetime Emmy this morning? America's sweetheart: Me. That's right, me, Anthony Anderson, and neither did my show, Black-ish, or my co-star, Tracee Ellis Ross. Can you believe that s---, mama?" the actor asked his mother, Doris Bowman, who was in the audience as he performed his opening monologue on Tuesday night's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live.

He continued: "Now I'm not saying the voters were stupid for not nominating me or Black-ish or Tracee, I'm just saying they're racist. And you know what did get nominated for Best Comedy? Barry. A show about a murderer. And What We Do in the Shadows?, a show about vampires who murder people. And Only Murders in the Building, a show about a podcast about a murder. So, Black-ish wasn't nominated, but we've been named the lead suspect in all those white people murder shows."

He also pointed to another performer's nomination that added "insult to injury," as a man named Anthony A. Anderson received a nod for Outstanding Actor in a Short-Form Comedy or Drama Series.

"The 'A' stands for 'ain't me.' But, whatever, I don't care. Look, I don't need the Emmy. You know who else never won an Emmy? Nelson Mandela. I think," Anderson added. "At least I'll always have my Oscar for Kangaroo Jack. They can never take that away from me."

Anthony Anderson on Jimmy Kimmel Anthony Anderson reacts to his Emmys snub for 'Black-ish' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' | Credit: Jimmy Kimmel Live

Black-ish aired its final season on ABC in April after winning only one Emmy (for Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling) since it debuted in 2014. Last year, the show received an Outstanding Comedy Series nomination, while both Anderson and Ross scored recognition in the comedic acting categories.

Though she didn't receive a nod, Ross celebrated the show's nominations for Outstanding Contemporary Costumes and Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling, writing on her Instagram story that the honor was "SOOOOO DESERVED."

Watch Anderson react to his Emmys snub in the video above.

Check out more from EW's The Awardist, featuring exclusive interviews, analysis, and our podcast diving into all the highlights from the year's best in TV.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: