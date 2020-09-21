"The six years that I have spent working on this show have been the best six years of my entire life," Murphy said in her acceptance speech. "I am so, so proud of the cast and the crew and the writers, and I can't believe that Eugene Levy and Catherine O'Hara are my friends. I'm so proud to be a part of a show that stands for love and kindness and inclusivity and acceptance because those four things are things that we need more than ever right now."