Schitt's Creek's Annie Murphy wins Emmy for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy
Everything is up the Creek now!
Annie Murphy has snagged the trophy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series at the 2020 Emmy Awards, for her role as Alexis Rose on Schitt's Creek, bringing the show's winning total to six awards.
The Canadian sitcom, which ended its six-season run earlier this year, has been on tear at the 72nd annual ceremony, taking home Emmys for Lead Actor (Dan Levy), Lead Actress (Catherine O'Hara), Writing for a Comedy Series, Directing for a Comedy Series, and Supporting Actor (Eugene Levy).
"The six years that I have spent working on this show have been the best six years of my entire life," Murphy said in her acceptance speech. "I am so, so proud of the cast and the crew and the writers, and I can't believe that Eugene Levy and Catherine O'Hara are my friends. I'm so proud to be a part of a show that stands for love and kindness and inclusivity and acceptance because those four things are things that we need more than ever right now."
Murphy beat out Yvonne Orji for Insecure, D’Arcy Carden for The Good Place, Alex Borstein for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Kate McKinnon for Saturday Night Live, Marin Hinkle for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Betty Gilpin for GLOW and Cecily Strong for Saturday Night Live.
See the full list of winners here.
Related content:
Episode Recaps
Schitt's Creek
|type
|
|seasons
|
|rating
|network
|
Comments