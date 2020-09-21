Watch Alex Borstein's hilarious faux meltdown over Emmys loss

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel type TV Show network Amazon Prime genre Comedy

Nothing feels more luxurious than Alex Borstein losing at the Emmys.

Though Schitt's Creek performer Annie Murphy broke the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star's two-year victory streak in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy category, Borstein still won our affections as she hilariously reacted to her misfortune.

Broadcasting into the ceremony while wearing a nightgown and resting atop a giant bed, Borstein jokingly wailed "What!?" after Murphy's name was called. When Murphy finished her acceptance speech, the camera cut back to Borstein, who playfully sipped from a cocktail in the wake of her loss.

While Borstein sat this year out of the winner's circle, she has two prior Emmy victories under her belt for her work in the Amazon comedy, which received 20 total nominations this year.

Sunday's virtual Emmys ceremony — which included special messengers posted outside the nominees' homes, ready to hand off their prizes should they win — proved to be an interesting one for category "losers." Borstein's fellow empty-handed Emmy contender, Ramy Youssef, earlier tweeted a video of his would-be statuette's socially distanced courier leaving his home with the trophy in-hand after it was announced that the Ramy star lost his category to Schitt's Creek's Eugene Levy.

