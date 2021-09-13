'Agatha All Along' continues its global domination, conquers the Emmys

WandaVision Close this dialog window Streaming Options

First Westview, now the Emmys.

"Agatha All Along," the Marvel-ous earworm that's been stuck in our collective heads since WandaVision dropped earlier this year, won Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics at this weekend's Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez composed the track, which was performed by Kathryn Hahn in all her villainous, cackling glory. The song's big win shouldn't come as a huge surprise: "Agatha All Along" became an almost immediate viral hit upon airing, and Hahn previously told EW that even she was taken aback by how quickly the song spread.

"I remember somebody telling me that I was on the iTunes chart," she said. "I was ahead of Bieber for a second. I was like, 'What is going on!' That, I credit to [the Lopezes] for writing such a crazy, incredible jingle that just could not get out of your head. We had so much fun filming her delicious reveal."

In the category, the tune bested songs from Bo Burnham: Inside, The Boys, The Queen's Gambit, Soundtrack of Our Lives, and Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist.

During the Creative Arts Emmys, WandaVision also scored wins for Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes and Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour).

This weekend's wins might spell good news for WandaVision's chances at next Sunday's Emmy Awards: In all, the show is up for eight Primetime Emmys, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series and acting noms for Hahn, Paul Bettany, and Elizabeth Olsen.

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards will air Sunday, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS and stream live on Paramount+ for Premium subscribers. See the full list of nominees.

