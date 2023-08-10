The 2023 Emmys announce new air date

The award ceremony was postponed in July due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

The 2023 Emmys will officially be held in 2024.

The Television Academy and Fox announced that the telecast of the 75th Emmy Awards will air live coast-to-coast on Monday, Jan. 15 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, which is Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

The awards ceremony, which celebrates the very best in television each year, was originally set to be held at the Peacock Theater at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on Sept. 18, but was postponed indefinitely due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes in July. The sister unions are still in the process of negotiating new contracts with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

Emmy Awards The 2023 Emmy Award were previously postponed in July. | Credit: David McNew/Getty Images

The Creative Arts Emmy Awards, originally scheduled for Sept. 9, will now be handed out over two consecutive nights on Saturday, Jan. 6 and Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024. An edited presentation of the awards ceremonies will air Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FXX.

Check out more from EW's The Awardist, featuring exclusive interviews, analysis, and our podcast diving into all the highlights from the year's best in TV.