The 2023 Emmys announce new air date
The 2023 Emmys will officially be held in 2024.
The Television Academy and Fox announced that the telecast of the 75th Emmy Awards will air live coast-to-coast on Monday, Jan. 15 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, which is Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.
The awards ceremony, which celebrates the very best in television each year, was originally set to be held at the Peacock Theater at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on Sept. 18, but was postponed indefinitely due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes in July. The sister unions are still in the process of negotiating new contracts with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).
The decision to postpone the event was made after the Emmys had already unveiled the 2023 nominations, which saw HBO series Succession, The Last of Us, and The White Lotus leading this year's pack with over 20 nods each. Other pop culture hits including Ted Lasso, The Mandalorian, Wednesday, Jury Duty, Beef, Andor, and The Bear also made the impressive list.
This year also saw a massive number of actors receive commendations for the very first time, including Jessica Chastain, Elizabeth Debicki, Taron Egerton, Jenna Ortega, Pedro Pascal, Steven Yeun, Jeremy Allen White, Aubrey Plaza, and Bella Ramsey. That includes 10-year-old actor Keivonn Montreal Woodard, who make history by becoming the second youngest Emmy nominee ever for his emotional performance as Sam in The Last of Us. It also set the stage for Elton John to obtain potential EGOT status after his live Disney+ performance, titled Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium, was nominated for Best Variety Special (Live).
The Creative Arts Emmy Awards, originally scheduled for Sept. 9, will now be handed out over two consecutive nights on Saturday, Jan. 6 and Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024. An edited presentation of the awards ceremonies will air Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FXX.
