2023 Emmys postponed amid ongoing actors' and writers' strikes

A new date has not yet been announced for the 75th Emmy Awards, which were scheduled for Sept. 18.

For the first time in two decades, the Emmy Awards have been postponed, EW has learned. In 2001, the ceremony was delayed two months in the wake of the 9/11 attacks; this year, it's because of the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Neither the Television Academy nor Fox, which will broadcast the 75th Emmys, have made an official announcement, but Variety reported earlier Thursday that vendors had been told the awards would no longer be happening on Sept. 18 as planned.

With no immediate end in sight to the contract disputes between the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) and both the writers' and actors' guilds, it's too early to know when it might be possible to reschedule the awards, though some trades are reporting that Fox is hoping for November, while the Academy thinks more time will be needed and is eyeing January 2024.

Primetime Emmy Awards Emmy Awards statuette | Credit: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

The Television Academy confirmed last week that the Phase 2 schedule, including the final voting window from Aug. 17 to Aug. 28, will remain unchanged. Campaigns, however, will look very different from years past as current guidelines put in place by SAG-AFTRA and the WGA prohibit nominated actors and writers from participating in interviews while on strike.

Check out more from EW's The Awardist, featuring exclusive interviews, analysis, and our podcast diving into all the highlights from the year's best in TV.