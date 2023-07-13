HBO's Succession, The Last of Us, and The White Lotus are dominating this year's nominees list.

Everything to know about the 2023 Emmys

Forget summer — it's officially Emmys season.

The awards ceremony, which honors the very best in television each year, announced its star-studded list of nominees on July 12, with Succession once again climbing its way to the top of the list with 27 total nominations. The HBO series is followed closely behind by Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey's post-apocalyptic drama The Last of Us, which scored 24 nominations, as well as Mike White's not-so-serene comedy-drama The White Lotus, which received 23 nods.

Bella Ramsey, Brian Cox, and Jenna Ortega Bella Ramsey, Brian Cox, and Jenna Ortega | Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images; Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic; Paras Griffin/Getty Images

EW has you covered for everything you need to know about the 75th Emmy Awards, including who's nominated, how to tune in, and when the event's being held.

When are the 2023 Emmys?

The Emmys are currently scheduled to air live from the Peacock Theater at L.A. Live in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Sept. 18. No word yet on whether Hollywood strikes will impact this date.

How can I watch the show?

Fans will be able to tune into the ceremony live on Fox.

Who is hosting the 2023 Emmys?

A host has not been announced at this time.

Who is nominated this year?

Check out the full list of 2023 Emmy nominees here.

Who is presenting this year?

No presenters have been announced at this time.

Will there be a pre-show/red carpet?

Details about the event's official red carpet and pre-show have not been revealed.

How will the show celebrate the Emmys' 75th anniversary?

This signature Emmys statuette will be updated in celebration of the ceremony's 75th anniversary. This year's trophies will feature a "75" etched on its base in honor of the major milestone.

