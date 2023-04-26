The Kelly Clarkson Show, The Drew Barrymore Show, and The Jennifer Hudson Show also scored multiple nods.

The Daytime Emmy Awards celebrate 50th year as General Hospital leads with 19 nominations

The Daytime Emmy Awards, now in its 50th year, announced the nominations for this year's awards, with the 60-year-old General Hospital earning the most with 19.

Elsewhere, Zac Efron's Netflix travel series Down to Earth racked up four nods, The Book of Queer got six, and The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which ended its 19-year run last May, snatched a final two nominations.

GENERAL HOSPITAL - Episode “15174” - "General Hospital" airs Monday - Friday, on ABC (check local listings). (ABC/Christine Bartolucci) AVERY KRISTEN POHL; The Drew Barrymore Show Drew Barrymore CR: CBS; DOWN TO EARTH WITH ZAC EFRON. Zac Efron in DOWN TO EARTH WITH ZAC EFRON. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022 (l-r) 'General Hospital,' 'The Drew Barrymore Show,' and 'Down to Earth with Zac Efron' | Credit: Christine Bartolucci/ABC; CBS; Netflix

Check out the list of nominees for the 2023 Daytime Emmy Awards below:

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES

The Bay

The Bold and the Beautiful

Days of Our Lives

General Hospital

The Young and the Restless

OUTSTANDING CULINARY SERIES

Family Dinner

José Andrés and Family in Spain

Martha Cooks

Roadfood: Discovering America One Dish at a Time

Selena + Chef

OUTSTANDING LEGAL/COURTROOM PROGRAM

Caught in Providence

Hot Bench

Judge Steve Harvey

Judy Justice

The People's Court

OUTSTANDING TRAVEL, ADVENTURE, AND NATURE PROGRAM

Down to Earth With Zac Efron

Guy's All-American Road Trip

The Hidden Lives of Pets

Island of the Sea Wolves

Reel Destinations

Wild Babies

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME TALK SERIES

The Drew Barrymore Show

The Jennifer Hudson Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Live With Kelly and Ryan

Today With Hoda and Jenna

OUTSTANDING LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTRESS

Sharon Case, The Young and the Restless

Melissa Claire Egan, The Young and the Restless

Finola Hughes, General Hospital

Jacqueline Macinnes Wood, The Bold and the Beautiful

Michelle Stafford, The Young and the Restless

OUTSTANDING LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTOR

Maurice Benard, General Hospital

Peter Bergman, The Young and the Restless

Billy Flynn, Days of Our Lives

Thorsten Kaye, The Bold and the Beautiful

Jason Thompson, The Young and the Restless

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A DRAMA SERIES: ACTRESS

Krista Allen, The Bold and the Beautiful

Sonya Eddy, General Hospital

Stacy Haiduk, Days of Our Lives

Brook Kerr, General Hospital

Kelly Thiebaud, General Hospital

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A DRAMA SERIES: ACTOR

Nicholas Chavez, General Hospital

Chad Duell, General Hospital

Daniel Feuerriegel, Days of Our Lives

Robert Gossett, General Hospital

Jon Lindstrom, General Hospital

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME TALK SERIES HOST

Drew Barrymore, The Drew Barrymore Show

Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show

Tamron Hall, Tamron Hall

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, Live With Kelly and Ryan

Sherri Shepard, Sherri!

The 2023 Daytime Emmy Awards air live June 16 at 9 p.m ET/PT on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

