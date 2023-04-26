The Daytime Emmy Awards celebrate 50th year as General Hospital leads with 19 nominations
The Daytime Emmy Awards, now in its 50th year, announced the nominations for this year's awards, with the 60-year-old General Hospital earning the most with 19.
Trailing slightly behind are The Bold and the Beautiful (14 nods), The Young and the Restless (13), and Days of Our Lives (11).
But the soaps aren't the only ones racking up multiple nominations. Daytime's fave talk show hosts are also well-represented, with The Kelly Clarkson Show garnering the most with 11 nods, followed by The Drew Barrymore Show with seven, The Jennifer Hudson Show with six, and Sherri!, Tamron Hall, and The View all tying for four nominations apiece.
Elsewhere, Zac Efron's Netflix travel series Down to Earth racked up four nods, The Book of Queer got six, and The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which ended its 19-year run last May, snatched a final two nominations.
Check out the list of nominees for the 2023 Daytime Emmy Awards below:
OUTSTANDING DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES
The Bay
The Bold and the Beautiful
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless
OUTSTANDING CULINARY SERIES
Family Dinner
José Andrés and Family in Spain
Martha Cooks
Roadfood: Discovering America One Dish at a Time
Selena + Chef
OUTSTANDING LEGAL/COURTROOM PROGRAM
Caught in Providence
Hot Bench
Judge Steve Harvey
Judy Justice
The People's Court
OUTSTANDING TRAVEL, ADVENTURE, AND NATURE PROGRAM
Down to Earth With Zac Efron
Guy's All-American Road Trip
The Hidden Lives of Pets
Island of the Sea Wolves
Reel Destinations
Wild Babies
OUTSTANDING DAYTIME TALK SERIES
The Drew Barrymore Show
The Jennifer Hudson Show
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Live With Kelly and Ryan
Today With Hoda and Jenna
OUTSTANDING LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTRESS
Sharon Case, The Young and the Restless
Melissa Claire Egan, The Young and the Restless
Finola Hughes, General Hospital
Jacqueline Macinnes Wood, The Bold and the Beautiful
Michelle Stafford, The Young and the Restless
OUTSTANDING LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTOR
Maurice Benard, General Hospital
Peter Bergman, The Young and the Restless
Billy Flynn, Days of Our Lives
Thorsten Kaye, The Bold and the Beautiful
Jason Thompson, The Young and the Restless
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A DRAMA SERIES: ACTRESS
Krista Allen, The Bold and the Beautiful
Sonya Eddy, General Hospital
Stacy Haiduk, Days of Our Lives
Brook Kerr, General Hospital
Kelly Thiebaud, General Hospital
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A DRAMA SERIES: ACTOR
Nicholas Chavez, General Hospital
Chad Duell, General Hospital
Daniel Feuerriegel, Days of Our Lives
Robert Gossett, General Hospital
Jon Lindstrom, General Hospital
OUTSTANDING DAYTIME TALK SERIES HOST
Drew Barrymore, The Drew Barrymore Show
Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show
Tamron Hall, Tamron Hall
Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, Live With Kelly and Ryan
Sherri Shepard, Sherri!
The 2023 Daytime Emmy Awards air live June 16 at 9 p.m ET/PT on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.
Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.
Related content: