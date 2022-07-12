It's Marvel's world and we're all just living in watching it.

Every Marvel TV show eligible for the 2022 Emmys got nominated multiple times

It's another great year of Emmy nominations for Marvel. Every single Marvel Cinematic Universe TV series eligible for the 2022 Emmy Awards received multiple nominations each on Tuesday, resulting in a total of 19 nods across four series.

Marvel Emmy Noms Credit: Marvel Studios (2); Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios

Check out the full list of Marvel's 2022 Emmy nominations below:

Moon Knight

Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Outstanding Fantasy Sci-Fi Costumes

Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited/Anthology Series/Movie/Special

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (for F. Murray Abraham)

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Outstanding Stunt Performance

Loki

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)

Outstanding Cinematography for a Single Camera Series (One Hour or More)

Outstanding Fantasy Sci-Fi Costumes

Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy/Drama Series

What If...?

Outstanding Animated Program

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (one nomination for Boseman, and one for Jeffrey Wright as The Watcher)

Hawkeye

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or Variety Program

Outstanding Stunt Performance

This is only the second year in which the MCU's TV shows have been eligible for the Emmys. Last year, WandaVision earned 23 nominations — including above-the-line nods for Best Limited Series and acting nominations for stars Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany and Kathryn Hahn — making it the second-most nominated of any other series that year. The Falcon and Winter Soldier also received five nominations, including Don Cheadle for Guest Actor in a Drama Series (for his blink-and-you'll-miss-it cameo appearance).

However, the studio ultimately only took home three Emmys in 2021 for WandaVision: Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for "Agatha All Along," Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes, and Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour).

Tune in to the Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC (it will be available to stream live and on demand on Peacock) to find out how Marvel fares this year.

