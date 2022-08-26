Everything to know about the 2022 Emmys

The 74th annual Emmy Awards, hosted by SNL veteran Kenan Thompson, are just around the corner. Here's everything to know, including how to watch the ceremony live.

Television's biggest night is upon us with the 2022 Emmys.

This year, the prestigious ceremony is being held at Microsoft Theater in the L.A. Live entertainment complex in downtown Los Angeles. EW is here to answer all the questions you have about the 74th annual Emmy Awards, including how to watch the ceremony live, who's nominated, and more.

When are the 2022 Emmys?

The Emmy Awards are airing live on Monday, Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Where can I watch the show?

Each year, the Emmys switches between the major networks. This year it's being hosted by NBC, so viewers can watch on any platform that provides the network (broadcast television, YouTube TV, FuboTV, and more), as well as NBC's streaming service, Peacock.

Kenan Thompson Kenan Thompson will host the 2022 Emmys | Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Who is hosting the 2022 Emmys?

The Television Academy named Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson as host of the 2022 Emmy Awards. Thompson, SNL's longest-running cast member, joins a lengthy list of other stars from the legendary live sketch comedy show to oversee the Emmys. The comedic actor has been nominated for six Emmys for his work on SNL and his sitcom, Kenan, scoring a win in 2018 for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for the SNL song "Come Back, Barack."

During a recent interview on EW's The Awardist podcast, the comedian said he'd love to incorporate some of this famous sketch characters, including What Up With That? host Diondre Cole, into the live event. "I would say the odds are probably pretty high because I'm down to do it," he said of the chances fans will get to see one of his SNL characters.

Listen to the full interview below:

Who is nominated this year?

The Emmys breaks up their nomination categories between comedy and drama. This year, shows like Ted Lasso, Abbott Elementary, and Only Murders in the Building scored multiple nominations in the comedy categories. Abbott creator Quinta Brunson scored nods in both the Outstanding Lead Actress and Writing categories for the runaway ABC hit. Meanwhile, the stars of Only Murders in the Building will have to duke it out between each other with Hollywood veterans Martin Short and Steve Martin both nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor.

Lee Jung-jae from Squid Game Jeremy Strong from Succession Jean Smart from Hacks Jason Sudeikis from Ted Lasso Quinta Brunson from Abbott Elementary 2022 Emmy nominees | Credit: (L-R): Apple TV+; Macall B. Polay/HBO; Karen Ballard/HBO Max; Netflix; ABC

For the limited/anthology categories, The White Lotus completely swept up the competition, garnering nine nods in total, five of which are in the Best Supporting Actress Category alone. Murray Bartlett, a Supporting Actor nominee for White Lotus, recently told EW he was just as excited about the nomination as to be able to meet his fellow actors during the awards season campaign. "Going to the award shows and doing that other sort of part of the business of doing publicity and all that kind of stuff, I have really sort of leaned into," he told EW. "I've got to meet some of my heroes, people who I really admire, so that's been a lovely aspect of it. And when you go into awards shows and you're included in that room, that's a beautiful thing."

See the full list of 2022 Emmy nominees here.

Will there be a pre-show/red carpet?

There will be a red carpet before the ceremony. Details haven't been announced yet about when pre-show coverage begins, but PEOPLE and EW will be reporting live from the event, so be sure to check back here for updates and follow EW on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok for live coverage. We will also be updating our winners article live throughout the ceremony to keep you up-to-date.

This article will be updated once more info about the 74th Emmys is released.

Check out more from EW's The Awardist, featuring exclusive interviews, analysis, and our podcast diving into all the highlights from the year's best in TV.