Here's how you know 2022 Emmys announcer Sam Jay and DJ Zedd

Kenan Thompson hosted the 2022 Emmy Awards on Monday night, but he had a lot of help from two very important people.

During the show, comedian Sam Jay took over announcer duties while Zedd served as the house DJ. Here's how you know both performers outside their Emmys roles.

Zedd and Sam Jay at the 2022 Emmys 2022 Emmys DJ Zedd and announcer Sam Jay | Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage; NBC

If you noticed Jay's great chemistry with Thompson throughout the evening, it's because they know each other very well — Jay has been a writer on Saturday Night Live since 2017, which is why she called him her "brother" during one chummy moment. She made history when she joined the writing staff of the Emmy-storming NBC sketch-comedy series as the first Black lesbian writer in its history, and has been nominated for an Emmy twice.

"It's dope to know that there's a possibility that young, Black, masculine-of-center girls can turn on the TV, see me doing stand-up on that level, and feel like there are options," Jay previously told EW. "There's a place where they are their genuine self and know there is space for them in this world. I don't know what that would have done for me had I seen something like that at a more impressionable age than when I was like later into my 20s, as far as what I would have thought was possible for myself, so I think that can help the next generation kind of get a head start on some shit that we kind of had to start behind on."

In addition to SNL, Jay is the co-creator and costar of HBO's PAUSE With Sam Jay as well as the Peacock comedy series Bust Down. Fans can also check out her 2020 Netflix comedy special, 3 in the Morning, to see more of her hilarious work.

Zedd performs during the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. DJ Zedd at the Emmys | Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

As for the guy providing all those show-stopping tunes during the ceremony? Zedd (real name Anton Zaslavski) is a Grammy-winning electronic dance music producer and DJ who you've definitely heard all over the radio for many years.

He released his debut studio album, Clarity, in 2012 (which earned him his first Grammy), and its follow-up, True Colors, in 2015. The 33-year-old artist has collaborated with stars including Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, Kesha, Paramore's Hayley Williams, Hailee Steinfeld, Shawn Mendes, Katy Perry, One Direction's Liam Payne, Maren Morris, Alessia Cara, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Matthew Koma, Foxes, Troye Sivan, Aloe Blacc, Kehlani, Disclosure, Martin Garrix, and Skrillex — to name just a few.

"The way my producer brain works is, every song is a puzzle piece in terms of doing something new but making it familiar to people to not alienate them and feel like they're listening to somebody else," Zedd recently told EW about his career evolution. "After making a certain type of song so many times, it gets tiring to do the same thing over and over again. The pandemic has made me more hungry for more dance-y music. My next album will be closer to the beginning stages of my career, and there's some collaborations with some artists that have inspired me to do what I do today, so it's going to be a very personal and meaningful album for me."

