Stars react to their 2022 Emmy nominations

The nominations for the 74th annual Emmy Awards were announced by JB Smoove and Melissa Fumero on Tuesday morning — and with so much great television, the competition was stiff... all the more reason for those who heard their names called to celebrate.

Squid Game, Euphoria, Succession, and Ozark led the pack with multiple nominations each. And speaking of multiple nominations, this year, HBO is set to dominate with more than 50 nods between the network and its streaming service HBO Max.

Check out reactions from the nominees below (we'll continue to update throughout the day) and see the full list of nominations here.

The 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards will air Monday, Sept. 12, on NBC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, and will be able to stream live and on demand on Peacock.

Abbott Elementary (Outstanding Comedy Series)

Quinta Brunson (Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series)

"What an honor to be nominated by the Television Academy. Creating this show has been the greatest gift and to have it recognized in this way is the dream. It's a joy we get to share with the amazing people who watched our first season. None of this would be possible without my incredible, supportive EP's Justin Halpern, Randall Einhorn & Patrick Schumacker, our incredible writers room, our insanely talented cast, and the hard-working teams at ABC and WBTV for helping to bring Abbott Elementary to life. Lastly, and most importantly, I want to thank teachers. Thanks for being our inspiration."

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series)

"I am so deeply honored and completely overwhelmed with an abundance of gratitude that comes with this recognition. Thank you to the Television Academy for the delicious honor of being nominated in the Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series category, alongside the most talented and hilarious actors of today. Thank you Emmy voters for this great compliment, and thank you to Quinta Brunson for the opportunity of a lifetime. It has been a joy and a blessing to portray Mrs. Barbara Howard on screen and honor the thousands of educators she represents across the country in doing so. Thank you again!"

Better Call Saul (Outstanding Drama Series)

Bob Odenkirk (Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series)

"I am thrilled beyond words for this nomination. Yes, I've been nominated in this category before, but this is particularly special because of the intense experience of this final season of Saul shooting, the amazing writing as Jimmy/Saul becomes yet ANOTHER iteration of himself, the wonderful work by my castmates, our amazing guest cast, and just the density of feelings in front of the camera and behind in a momentous year. I am especially thrilled for my scene partner and friend Rhea Seehorn whose outstanding, wonderful, multi-faceted performance is rightly being celebrated. This show is one-of-a-kind and I'll treasure each of these high points, there have been so many, and I'm thankful for everything."

Emmy nominee reaction Lee Jung-Jae, Quinta Brunson, and Bob Odenkirk | Credit: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic; Arturo Holmes/WireImage; Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Ozark (Outstanding Drama Series)

Tom Pelphrey (Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series)

"This is such an awesome surprise. Ozark was an incredible experience, I'm forever grateful for the opportunity and for Jason, Laura, Chris Mundy, Alexa Fogel, and the whole Ozark family. Ben will live in my heart always- it was an honor to play such a beautiful, complicated character."

Squid Game (Outstanding Drama Series)

Lee Jung-Jae (Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series)

"First, I would like to share my sincere gratitude. It is a tremendous honor to be nominated together with these brilliant actors. I would like to share this honor with the Squid Game fans around the world, who showed us endless love and support, and the Squid Game team, who worked very hard to make everything possible."

Director Hwang Dong-hyuk (Creator/Showrunner/Writer/Director)

"I feel so happy and honored that Squid Game became the first non-English language series to be nominated for the Emmy Awards. I hope that Squid Game's Emmy nominations will open up even more opportunities for the whole world to enjoy and appreciate each other's content beyond the barriers of culture and language."

Stranger Things (Outstanding Drama Series)

Shawn Levy (Producer and Director)

"We took some big swings in season 4. Inspired as always by the voice and vision of our Brothers Duffer, the Stranger Things cast and crew aimed to pull off storytelling that was more ambitious than we've ever tried before. Along the way, we were confident that if we could pull this story off, audiences would be rewarded with our most emotional and satisfying season yet. To have this season embraced by hundreds of millions of viewers around the world has been incredible, and to have it now acknowledged with these nominations from the Television Academy is so gratifying and thrilling. Chrissy: this one's for you!"

Succession (Outstanding Drama Series)

Adrien Brody (Outstanding Guest Actor - Drama)

"Thank you to the Television Academy for this incredible recognition and to HBO, Adam McKay and Kevin Messick for inviting me to be a part of such meaningful work. I am a huge fan of Succession and beyond thrilled to have been included in such an extraordinary show. I'm grateful to share this honor with the brilliant cast and crew of Succession, and the fantastic writers who shaped the character, making him so fun to play. A special thank you and congratulations to Adam, Jesse, Brian, and Jeremy."

The White Lotus (Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series)

Alexandria Daddario (Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series)

"It is such an honor to be nominated for my first Emmy! I just cried so much in front of a bunch of people! Thank you so much to the Television Academy for honoring not only myself, but my fellow cast mates and Mike White. I am so proud of this show and will be forever grateful to have had this opportunity and to work alongside such incredible people and to have been stranded at this resort together."

Related content: