The most famous person O'Connor has played the game with is Salma Hayek, but he admits a friend snagged someone pretty iconic.

The Crown's Josh O'Connor and his friends compete to play rock, paper, scissors with celebrities

Josh O'Connor has a fun way to spend the time during awards shows.

On his way into the 73rd annual Emmy Awards, the The Crown actor stopped to chat with Queer Eye's Karamo Brown on the E! red carpet and shared that at awards shows and other events with celebrities in attendance, he and his friends compete to see who can play rock, paper, scissors with the most famous person in the room.

Asked who the most famous person he's ever played with was, O'Connor replied, "I think I did it with Salma Hayek, which is pretty good."

While Hayek is indeed an impressive get, the actor admitted his friend is leading for now (and let's be honest forever) since they managed to play with Beyoncé.

Josh O'Connor Credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images

The Crown star is nominated for his first Emmy Award in the Lead Actor in a Drama category for playing Prince Charles on the regal Netflix series which racked up 24 Emmy nominations in total, including a nomination for Emma Corrin in the Lead Actress in a Drama category.

O'Connor is up against on Billy Porter for Pose, Regé-Jean Page for Bridgerton, Jonathan Majors for Lovecraft Country, Sterling K. Brown for This Is Us, and Matthew Rhys for Perry Mason for the Emmy.

The 73rd annual Emmy Awards, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, airs Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS and will stream live on Paramount+. See the full list of 2021 Emmys nominees here.

