Stars react to their 2021 Emmy nominations

The Emmy nominations are in for one of the weirdest, toughest years in TV history.

Presented by the Emmy-winning father/daughter duo Ron Cephas Jones and Jasmine Cephas Jones, Tuesday's nominations celebrate many of the shows that were able to still deliver during the global pandemic, providing comfort to those sheltering in place.

It was a big year for Disney, with their streaming service scoring multiple nominations for shows like WandaVision and The Mandalorian, plus FX finally getting more love for Pose. Don't rule out HBO and even NBC, though, with a bevy of nominees from shows like Mare of Easttown and Saturday Night Live respectively.

Check out reactions from the many nominees below — we'll be updating as the day goes on — and review the ​​full list of nominations here.

The 73rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards hosted by Cedric the Entertainer will air on CBS and Paramount+ at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Sunday, Sept. 19.

The Crown (Outstanding Drama Series)

Emma Corrin (Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series)

"'It Is Absolutely Essential That I See The Queen!' Huge congratulations to my wonderful co-star and mentor Olivia Colman. It's an unbelievable honour to be nominated in this category alongside you and such other wonderfully talented actors. This nomination only exists because of Josh and all my family on The Crown. Every part of my involvement in telling this story has felt like a dream I don't want to wake up from - I'm so happy and so honoured by the recognition. Thank you!"

Pose (Outstanding Drama Series)

Billy Porter (Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series)

"I am honored and humbled to have my work once again be recognized by the academy. I stand at the intersection of art and activism, and I am forever grateful for the healing journey that POSE has been for myself, my colleagues and the world!"

This Is Us (Outstanding Drama Series)

"Thank you to the Television Academy - what lovely company to be in. We can't wait to take selfies with everyone. And congrats to the entire This Is Us family. You made one of my favorite seasons during an impossible time and I'm crazy about all of you."

Ted Lasso (Outstanding Comedy Series)

Brendan Hunt (Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series)

"Getting nominated for an acting Emmy is as thrilling as it is surprising. Not only was this kind of thing never something I was planning or pining for, but also I'm not even the 'best supporting actor' on my own show. I am appreciative of, and humbled by, this recognition; but far more appreciative that so many of my castmates have received the same. We're a team, but maybe we're a team with a deep bench."

The Undoing

Hugh Grant (Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Or Anthology Series or Movie)

"I'm extremely grateful and honoured, but I should point out that I was basically carried all the way by my fellow actors - especially Nicole."

Hamilton

Daveed Diggs (Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Or Anthology Series or Movie)

"Wow. Trip. Big love to all the Ham fam, specifically nominated and otherwise. How crazy is it that we got to make a thing that continues to resonate with people so much? Does this mean we get to hang out again soon?"

RuPaul's Drag Race (Outstanding Competition Program)

RuPaul (Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program)

"On behalf of the Drag Race family, we are beyond grateful to the Television Academy for recognizing the love and passion that we poured into every frame of season 13. We couldn't do what we do without the unwavering support of ViacomCBS and World of Wonder.

I have the distinct pleasure of working with the most creative and dedicated cast and crew in television. But the success of Drag Race starts and ends with our amazing queens. It's their tenacity, creativity and vulnerability that tells queer kids everywhere that they are loved and worthy of celebration."