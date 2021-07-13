From RuPaul to Jean Smart, see the stars who got double (or triple) Emmy nods

RuPaul, Jean Smart, Jason Sudeikis, Maya Rudolph, and more actors received at least two nominations at the 2021 Emmys. See all who achieved the feat here.

The 2021 Emmys had Hollywood seeing double — and even triple — the praise for an elite group of stars.

Tuesday's nominations announcement saw a handful of performers showing up multiple times across key categories, from queer reality competition shows to heavy-hitting dramas. Read on to see which stars, from RuPaul to David Attenborough, earned several nominations from the Television Academy this year.

Rupaul's Drag Race season 13 RuPaul earned 3 Emmy nominations for his work on 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 13. | Credit: VH1

RuPaul

Nominations: 3

Categories: Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program (RuPaul's Drag Race), Outstanding Competition Program (as producer of RuPaul's Drag Race), Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program (as producer of Untucked)

Reaction: "On behalf of the Drag Race family, we are beyond grateful to the Television Academy for recognizing the love and passion that we poured into every frame of season 13. We couldn't do what we do without the unwavering support of ViacomCBS, VH1, and World of Wonder. I have the distinct pleasure of working with the most creative and dedicated cast and crew in television. But the success of Drag Race starts and ends with our amazing queens. It's their tenacity, creativity and vulnerability that tells queer kids everywhere that they are loved and worthy of celebration."

Mare of Easttown Credit: Michele K. Short/HBO

Jean Smart

Nominations: 2

Categories: Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series (Hacks), Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie (Mare of Easttown)

Natasha Rothwell Celeb Must List Michaela Coel | Credit: HBO

Michaela Coel

Nominations: 3

Categories: Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie (I May Destroy You), Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie (I May Destroy You), Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie (I May Destroy You)

Ted Lasso Credit: Apple TV +

Jason Sudeikis

Nominations: 3

Categories: Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (Ted Lasso), two nominations for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series (Ted Lasso)

THIS IS US Credit: NBC

Sterling K. Brown

Nominations: 2

Categories: Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series (This Is Us), Outstanding Narrator (Lincoln: Divided We Stand)

Reaction: "Thank you @televisionacad for this incredible honor! Congrats to @nbcthisis. Got nominated for 2 Emmys y'all!!!! 😁 #ToGodBeTheGlory🙏🏿 Big up to #WestWing reunion special, & Lincoln: Divided We Stand! Thank you for allowing me to be a part of your families!"

Shrill Aidy Bryant in 'Shrill' season 3 on Hulu. | Credit: Allyson Riggs/Hulu

Aidy Bryant

Nominations: 2

Categories: Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series (Shrill), Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series (Saturday Night Live)

Saturday Night Live Credit: Will Heath/NBC

Maya Rudolph

Nominations: 2

Categories: Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series (Saturday Night Live), Outstanding Character Voice-Over (Big Mouth)

Kenan Credit: Casey Durkin/NBC

Kenan Thompson

Nominations: 2

Categories: Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (Kenan), Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (Saturday Night Live)

David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet Credit: David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet/WWF-UK/Netflix

David Attenborough

Nominations: 2

Categories: Outstanding Narrator (A Perfect Planet), Outstanding Narrator (The Year the Earth Changed)

Dave Chapelle Credit: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Dave Chappelle

Nominations: 3

Categories: Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series (Saturday Night Live), Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special (8:46), Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special (8:46)

The 73rd annual Emmy Awards airs Sunday, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS and will stream live on Paramount+.

