Emmy Awards 2020: See the list of winners (Updating live)

Emmys type TV Show genre Awards

Who will triumph with a trophy (or five)?

The TV industry’s shiniest night of the year, a.k.a. the Primetime Emmy Awards, is looking much different this year, given the never-ending pandemic. Returning host Jimmy Kimmel is emceeing the festivities from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, with winners accepting awards remotely, virtually, digitally — you know, in a socially distanced manner.

The early story of the night came courtesy of our Canadian friends, as in Pop TV's riches-to-rags comedy Schitt's Creek, which nabbed 15 nominations. Stars Dan Levy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, and Annie Murphy all triumphed in their acting categories, while Dan truly had an impressive night, triumphing in the writing and directing categories as well. To top it off, Schitt's Creek claimed the Outstanding Comedy Series.

HBO dystopic superhero drama Watchmen enters the night with a whopping 26 nominations (and 7 wins at the Creative Arts Emmys), the most of any show, with acting nods for Regina King, Jeremy Irons, Jean Smart, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, among others. Amazon retro comedy The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel boasts 20 nominations, while Succession and Ozark follow closely behind with 18 nominations. Also a potentially prominent player in the night's drama: Disney+'s live-action Star Wars series The Mandalorian, which wields 15 nominations.

To see who else had a shiny, happy night, check out the full list of winners from the 72nd Emmy Awards.

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Linda Cardellini (Dead to Me)

WINNER: Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Don Cheadle (Black Monday)

Ted Danson (The Good Place)

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

WINNER: Eugene Levy (Schitt's Creek)

Ramy Youssef (Ramy)

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Michael Schur ("Whenever You're Ready," The Good Place)

Tony McNamara ("The Great," The Great)

WINNER: Daniel Levy ("Happy Ending," Schitt's Creek)

David West Read ("The Presidential Suite," Schitt's Creek)

Sam Johnson, Chris Marcil ("Collaboration," What We Do in the Shadows)

Paul Simms ("Ghost," What We Do in the Shadows)

Stefani Robinson ("On the Run," What We Do in the Shadows)

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

Matt Shakman ("The Great," The Great)

Amy Sherman-Palladino ("It's Comedy or Cabbage," The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Daniel Palladino ("Marvelous Radio," The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Gail Mancuso ("Finale, Part 2," Modern Family)

Ramy Youssef ("Miakhalifa.mov," Ramy)

WINNER: Andrew Cividino and Dan Levy ("Happy Ending," Schitt's Creek)

James Burrows ("We Love Lucy," Will & Grace)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Andre Braugher (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)

Mahershala Ali (Ramy)

Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)

WINNER: Daniel Levy (Schitt's Creek)

William Jackson Harper (The Good Place)

Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)

Sterling K. Brown (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Betty Gilpin (GLOW)

Yvonne Orji (Insecure)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live)

WINNER: Annie Murphy (Schitt's Creek)

D'Arcy Carden (The Good Place)

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Marin Hinkle (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Outstanding Comedy Series

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Dead to Me

Insecure

WINNER: Schitt's Creek

The Good Place

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America)

Shira Haas (Unorthodox)

Regina King (Watchmen)

Octavia Spencer (Self Made)

Kerry Washington (Little Fires Everywhere)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Jeremy Irons (Watchmen)

Hugh Jackman (Bad Education)

Paul Mescal (Normal People)

Jeremy Pope (Hollywood)

Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True)

Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special

Tanya Barfield ("Shirley," Mrs. America)

Sally Rooney and Alice Birch ("Episode 3," Normal People)

Susannah Grant, Michael Chabon and Ayelet Waldman ("Episode 1," Unbelievable)

Anna Winger ("Part 1," Unorthodox)

Damon Lindelof and Cord Jefferson ("This Extraordinary Being," Watchmen)

Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special

Lynn Shelton ("Find a Way," Little Fires Everywhere)

Lenny Abrahamson ("Episode 5," Normal People)

Maria Schrader (Unorthodox)

Nicole Kassell ("It's Summer and We're Running Out of Ice," Watchmen)

Steph Green ("Little Fear of Lightning," Watchmen)

Stephen Williams ("This Extraordinary Being," Watchmen)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Dylan McDermott (Hollywood)

Jim Parsons (Hollywood)

Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend)

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen)

Jovan Adepo (Watchmen)

Louis Gossett Jr. (Watchmen)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Holland Taylor (Hollywood)

Uzo Aduba (Mrs. America)

Margo Martindale (Mrs. America)

Tracey Ullman (Mrs. America)

Toni Collette (Unbelievable)

Jean Smart (Watchmen)

Outstanding Limited Series

Little Fires Everywhere

Mrs. America

Unbelievable

Unorthodox

Watchmen

Outstanding Reality-Competition Program

The Masked Singer

Nailed It!

RuPaul's Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Steve Carell (The Morning Show)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Billy Porter (Pose)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)

Olivia Colman (The Crown)

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Zendaya (Euphoria)

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Thomas Schnauz ("Bad Choice Road," Better Call Saul)

Gordon Smith ("Bagman," Better Call Saul)

Peter Morgan ("Aberfan," The Crown)

Chris Mundy ("All In," Ozark)

John Shiban ("Boss Fight," Ozark)

Miki Johnson ("Fire Pink," Ozark)

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Benjamin Caron ("Aberfan," The Crown)

Jessica Hobbs ("Cri de Coeur," The Crown)

Lesli Linka Glatter ("Prisoners of War," Homeland)

Mimi Leder ("The Interview," The Morning Show)

Alik Sakharov ("Fire Pink," Ozark)

Ben Semanoff ("Su Casa Es Mi Casa," Ozark)

Andrij Parekh ("Hunting," Succession)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul)

Nicholas Braun (Succession)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)

Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid's Tale)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Mark Duplass (The Morning Show)

Jeffrey Wright (Westworld)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Laura Dern (Big Little Lies)

Meryl Streep (Big Little Lies)

Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve)

Julia Garner (Ozark)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)

Samira Wiley (The Handmaid's Tale)

Thandie Newton (Westworld)

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid's Tale

Killing Eve

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Stranger Things

Succession

CREATIVE ARTS EMMYS WINNERS:

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Drunk History

WINNER: Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman (Making It)

Nicole Byer (Nailed It!)

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness (Queer Eye)

RuPaul (RuPaul's Drag Race)

Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, Robert Herjavec, Kevin O’Leary (Shark Tank)

Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio (Top Chef)

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Andrew Scott (Black Mirror)

James Cromwell (Succession)

Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian)

Martin Short (The Morning Show)

Jason Bateman (The Outsider)

WINNER: Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us)

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Cicely Tyson (How to Get Away With Murder)

Laverne Cox (Orange Is the New Black)

WINNER: Cherry Jones (Succession)

Harriet Walter (Succession)

Alexis Bledel (The Handmaid's Tale)

Phylicia Rashad (This Is Us)

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Fred Willard (Modern Family)

Dev Patel (Modern Love)

Brad Pitt (Saturday Night Live)

Adam Driver (Saturday Night Live)

WINNER: Eddie Murphy (Saturday Night Live)

Luke Kirby (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Angela Bassett (A Black Lady Sketch Show)

WINNER: Maya Rudolph (Saturday Night Live)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Saturday Night Live)

Maya Rudolph (The Good Place)

Wanda Sykes (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Bette Midler (The Politician)

Related content: