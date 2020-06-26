What will it take for Emmy voters to recognize the brilliance that is Rhea Seehorn as Better Call Saul's Kim Wexler?

Emmy voters, we have a problem.

For years, you’ve been very generous to Better Call Saul, AMC’s exceptional Breaking Bad prequel which charts Jimmy McGill’s transformation from small-time lawyer to flashy drug-dealer defense attorney Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk). You’ve nominated the show for Outstanding Drama Series every season. You’ve honored Odenkirk with four Outstanding Lead Actor nominations and given Jonathan Banks, reprising his role as Breaking Bad’s unflappable fixer Mike Ehrmantraut, four nods in the Outstanding Supporting Actor category as well.

All of these nominations were well deserved — and honestly, it’s borderline ridiculous that Odenkirk, who consistently gives one of the best performances on TV each season, has never won. But there’s an even bigger issue we must deal with.

Where, and I can’t stress this enough, is Rhea Seehorn’s Emmy?

If you’re watching the show (and all these nominations suggest that you are), surely you must have noticed Seehorn’s performance as Kim Wexler, lawyer extraordinaire and Jimmy’s girlfriend (and eventual wife)/moral compass/occasional rule-flouting enabler. You must have watched her bring such surprising complexity and subtle playfulness to the role — attributes that belie Kim’s imperturbable mien and corporate-approved ponytail — that Kim Wexler is now the single most essential character in the Better Call Saul universe after Saul Goodman himself. Why do you think Saul creators Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould give Seehorn more and more screen time every season? Why do you think the writers placed the most painfully tense scene in all of season five on Seehorn’s shoulders — when Kim literally saves Saul’s life with nothing but her beautiful, beautiful mind?

Here, just watch it again. I think I’ve watched this scene 7 times now, and it never fails to astonish.

Girlfriend role? Rhea Seehorn doesn’t do “girlfriend roles.” From the moment she and Jimmy shared a smoke in the series premiere, Seehorn made Kim Wexler someone we simply had to watch. Did I mention she only had two lines in the pilot? Not that Seehorn needs dialogue to shine. One of Seehorn’s most stunning moments in season four, which was heavy on Kim brilliance, involves Kim simply listening to Jimmy read a letter from his late brother. Watch:

Even Seehorn’s on-screen listening is award-worthy! Dearest Emmy voters, what more do you need?

Look, the nomination-round voting period for this year's Emmys ends on July 13, so if for some reason you aren't caught up on Better Call Saul season five, you've got time. But not too much time, mind you: If you don't do right by Rhea Seehorn come nomination day on July 28, you'll only have one more chance to rectify this glaring, glaring oversight. We, her legions of fans, look forward to hearing her name read out on nomination morning.

Otherwise, you'll be hearing from our attorney — and you definitely don't want to be on her bad side.

The Emmy nominations will be announced on Tuesday, July 28 at 11:30 a.m. ET