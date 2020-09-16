How to watch the 2020 Emmy Awards — and EW's red carpet show

The coronavirus pandemic may have brought Hollywood to a standstill these past few months, but the show must go on — specifically, the 2020 Emmy Awards!

TV's biggest night is going to look a lot different this year with the awards show going virtual due to safety concerns. And while the exact details of what that means have yet to be revealed, what we do know is how TV fans all over the world can tune into the ceremony from the comfort of their own couches to see who will take home the hardware.

And before the Emmys begin, you'll want to watch EW and PEOPLE's official pre-show hosted by Jeremy Parsons and Makho Ndlovu to get all the intel on what to expect from the star-studded, virtual night. PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live: At Home! will stream live from the PEOPLE studio from 7-8 p.m. ET/4-5 p.m. PT where viewers will hear from this year’s nominees and host Kimmel, find out more about the first-ever virtual awards telecast, and see editors share their Emmy predictions. The pre-show will stream here at EW.com, as well as PEOPLE.com, and on the Twitter and Facebook pages for EW, PEOPLE, and PeopleTV.

So put on your comfiest sweats, pop some popcorn, and pour the champagne, because the Emmys are almost here!