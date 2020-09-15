2020 Creative Arts Emmys: Full list of winners

Emmys week has officially begun.

The Creative Arts Emmys — which honor outstanding artistic and technical achievement in a variety of television program genres, guest performances in weekly series, as well as exceptional work in the animation, reality, and documentary categories — kick off on Monday night at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. The awards will be spread out throughout the week, with winners also announced on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday in the run-up to the Primetime Emmys on Sunday.

The Monday through Thursday shows can be watched at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on Emmys.com. or on the Television Academy's YouTube channel. The final night will air at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on FXX. Nailed It! host and Emmy nominee Nicole Byer will host all five shows.

See below for the full list of winners from the 2020 Creative Arts Emmys, which will be updated throughout the week.

Monday, Sept. 14

OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY OR NONFICTION SPECIAL

WINNER: The Apollo (HBO)

Beastie Boys Story (Apple TV+)

Becoming (Netflix)

The Great Hack (Netflix)

Laurel Canyon: A Place in Time (EPIX)

OUTSTANDING HOSTED NONFICTION SERIES OR SPECIAL

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee (Netflix)

WINNER: Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath (A&E)

Ugly Delicious (Netflix)

VICE (Showtime)

The World According to Jeff Goldblum (Disney+)

OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM NONFICTION OR REALITY SERIES

Between the Scenes - The Daily Show (Comedy Central)

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: Pandemic Video Diaries (TBS)

WINNER: National Geographic Presents: Creating Cosmos: Possible Worlds (National Geographic)

Pose: Identity, Family, Community (FX Networks)

RuPaul's Drag Race Out of the Closet (VH1)

OUTSTANDING STRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM

Antiques Roadshow (PBS)

Love Is Blind (Netflix)

Queer Eye (Netflix)

Shark Tank (ABC)

A Very Brady Renovation (HGTV)

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A REALITY PROGRAM

Born This Way (A&E)

Love Is Blind (Netflix)

Queer Eye (Netflix)

WINNER: RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1)

The Voice (NBC)

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM

American Factory (Netflix)

Apollo 11 (CNN)

Becoming (Netflix)

WINNER: The Cave (National Geographic)

Sea of Shadows (National Geographic)

Serengeti (Rebirth)

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A REALITY PROGRAM

Cheer, "Hit Zero" (Netflix)

WINNER: Life Below Zero, Series Body of Work (National Geographic)

Queer Eye, "We're In Japan!: Japanese Holiday" (Netflix)

RuPaul's Drag Race, Series Body of Work (VH1)

Survivor, Series Body of Work (CBS)

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A DOCUMENTARY/NONFICTION PROGRAM

WINNER: American Factory (Netflix)

Apollo 11 (CNN)

Becoming (Netflix)

The Cave (National Geographic)

The Last Dance, "Episode 7" (ESPN)

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, "Cult of Personality" (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A REALITY PROGRAM

WINNER: Cheer, "Daytona" (Netflix)

LEGO Masters, "Mega City Block" (FOX)

Queer Eye, "Disabled But Not Really" (Netflix)

RuPaul's Drag Race, "I'm That Bitch" (VH1)

Top Chef, "The Jonathan Gold Standard" (Bravo)

OUTSTANDING MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A DOCUMENTARY SERIES OR SPECIAL (ORIGINAL DRAMATIC SCORE)

Becoming (Netflix)

Home, "Maine" (Apple TV+)

McMillion$, "Episode 1" (HBO)

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, "Not Your Average Joe" (Netflix)

WINNER: Why We Hate, "Tools & Tactics" (Discovery Channel)

OUTSTANDING NARRATOR

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Black Patriots: Heroes of the Revolution (History)

Chiwetel Ejiofor, The Elephant Queen (Apple TV+)

Angela Bassett, The Imagineering Story, "The Happiest Place On Earth" (Disney+)

Lupita Nyong'o, Serengeti, "Destiny" (Discovery Channel)

WINNER: David Attenborough, Seven Worlds, One Planet, "Antarctica" (BBC America)

OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM

American Factory (Netflix)

WINNER: Apollo 11 (CNN)

Beastie Boys Story (Apple TV+)

The Last Dance, "Episode 1" (ESPN)

McMillion$, "Episode 3" (HBO)

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, "Cult of Personality" (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR A STRUCTURED REALITY OR COMPETITION PROGRAM

LEGO Masters, "Mega City Block" (FOX)

Queer Eye, "Disabled But Not Really" (Netflix)

WINNER: RuPaul's Drag Race, "I'm That Bitch" (VH1)

Survivor, "It's Like a Survivor Economy" (CBS)

Top Chef, "The Jonathan Gold Standard" (Bravo)

OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR AN UNSTRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM

WINNER: Cheer, "God Blessed Texas" (Netflix)

Deadliest Catch, "Cold War Rivals" (Discovery Channel)

Life Below Zero, "The New World" (National Geographic)

RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked, "The Ball Ball" (VH1)

OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAM (SINGLE OR MULTI-CAMERA)

WINNER: Apollo 11 (CNN)

Beastie Boys Story (Apple TV+)

Cheer, "Daytona" (Netflix)

Laurel Canyon: A Place in Time (EPIX)

McMillion$, "Episode 1" (HBO)

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, "Cult of Personality" (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAM (SINGLE OR MULTI-CAMERA)

WINNER: Apollo 11 (CNN)

Beastie Boys Story (Apple TV+)

Cheer, "Daytona" (Netflix)

Laurel Canyon: A Place in Time (EPIX)

RuPaul's Drag Race, "I'm That Bitch" (VH1)

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, "The Noble Thing To Do" (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM

Beastie Boys Story (Apple TV+)

The Cave (National Geographic)

Circus of Books (Netflix)

WINNER: Don't F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer, "Closing The Net" (Netflix)

McMillion$, "Episode 1" (HBO)