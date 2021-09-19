Emmys

Fred Savage enjoys the thirst tweets about him after appearing in that Emmys sketch
According to the internet, Fred Savage is still a "hall pass."
The Crown star Tobias Menzies dedicates Emmy to late Michael K. Williams: 'He will be deeply missed'
"His performance as Omar in The Wire is one of the great screen performances," Menzies added.
Kathryn Hahn's teen son caught her practicing 'witch moves' and it was as if he caught her in the shower
"He was so embarrassed," Hahn said of her son watching her rehearse her role as Agatha Harkness on WandaVision.
Hannah Waddingham jokingly chooses revenge after hearing Seth Rogen mispronounced her name at Emmys
"I'll have to call him Seth Ragin."
Behind the scenes snapshots from inside the Emmy Awards
See all the stars at the Emmys after-parties
Emmys 2021 review: Is it any wonder people have stopped watching awards shows?
Despite Cedric the Entertainer's best efforts, the 73rd Annual Emmy Awards were an underwhelming affair.
Even Olivia Colman was surprised she won the Emmy over Michaela Jaé Rodriguez and Emma Corrin
The Crown star beat out frontrunners for the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Emmy.
Ted Lasso has hugely positive night at Emmys, including Outstanding Comedy win
Checkmate! The Queen's Gambit wins Outstanding Limited Series at 2021 Emmys
The Crown wins Best Drama hours before going back to shoot next season
Lorne Michaels teases Jason Sudeikis' return to Saturday Night Live: He'll be 'coming back soon'

Why the Last Week Tonight With John Oliver writing team dedicated their Emmy win to Adam Driver

The HBO late-night host spent most of 2020 making frequent, strange, sexual references to the Star Wars star.

WandaVision's Elizabeth Olsen wears dress designed by sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley at 2021 Emmys
Cedric the Entertainer performs Biz Markie tribute of 'Just a Friend' at the 2021 Emmys
Cynthia Erivo says Aretha Franklin blessed her Emmy nomination: 'I felt her give me a wink'
Emmy Awards 2021: See the full list of winners
The Crown's Josh O'Connor and his friends compete to play rock, paper, scissors with celebrities
See all the stars at the 2021 Emmy Awards
The Boys costume designer creates over-the-top Emmys red carpet looks for the Seven
Emmys 2021 red carpet livestream: Watch EW and PEOPLE's pre-show here
Who will (and who should) win at the 2021 Emmys
Superhero shows: A look back at how they've fared at the Emmys
Debbie Allen's most memorable TV projects
Bo Burnham is an Emmy winner for being the voice of our collective quarantine depression
'Agatha All Along' continues its global domination, conquers the Emmys
RuPaul ties record as most-awarded Black artist in Emmys history as Best Host winning streak continues
2021 Creative Arts Emmys: See the full list of winners
Meet SNL's Celeste Yim, the clever writer (and Emmy nominee) behind the memorable 'It Gets Better' sketch
Yep, Jean Smart was her own wax figure on Hacks
Blockbuster TV creators and stars discuss why the Emmys are finally paying attention
Why Emmy nominee Gillian Anderson had to walk onstage sideways at the 1997 ceremony
Aidy Bryant on the Emmys being the 'cherry on top' of Shrill ending, a 'goofier' SNL season
Jonathan Majors reflects on his post-cancellation Emmy nomination for Lovecraft Country
Michaela Jaé did what she came here to do
RuPaul's Drag Race winners reunite with Miss Congenialities for chaotic Emmys trivia
The Masked Singer and Beyoncé's Black Is King are already 2021 Emmy winners
The Hamilton cast has no qualms with being up for Emmys instead of Oscars
