Emmys 2018 highs and lows: RuPaul, a proposal, and Game of Thrones

High: The musical opening number
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Low: Michael Che and Colin Jost’s opening monologue
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
High: LGBTQ-focused winners prove Emmy love is Emmy love
Kevin Winter/Getty Images (2)
High: And the proposal goes to…
Kevin Winter/Getty
Low: Game of Thrones cannot be dethroned
ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images
High: Henry Winkler wins his very first Emmy at 72
Kevin Winter/Getty
High: Mrs. Maisel has a marvelous night
ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images
Low: #EmmysSoWhite
Kevin Winter/Getty Images (2)
High: The Americans gets some Emmy love at last
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
High: In Memoriam segment touched by "Amazing Grace"
NBC
Low: Saturday Night Live… from the Emmys
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
High: First-time winners – Thandie Newton Darren Criss, Rachel Brosnahan, Matthew Rhys, Claire Foy, and more
Kevin Winter/Getty Images (4)
1 of 12
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement