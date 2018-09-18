Emmys 2018 highs and lows: RuPaul, a proposal, and Game of Thrones

Two prominent LGBTQ-focused series cleaned up with awards going to both RuPaul’s Drag Race and Ryan Murphy’s American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace. Drag Race took home Outstanding Reality Competition Series with RuPaul intoning his signature message of self-love, and Versace scored wins for Outstanding Limited Series, its star Darren Criss, and its director Ryan Murphy. Criss paid tribute to his loving family, fiancé, and his alma mater (“Go Blue!”), while Murphy dedicated the win to killer Andrew Cunanan’s victims and all those who suffer LGBTQ hate crimes. “One out of every four LGBTQ people in this country will be the victim of a hate crime. We dedicate this award to them, we dedicate this award to awareness, to stricter hate crime laws,” Murphy said. “This is for the memory of Jeff and David and Gianni and all of those taken too soon.”