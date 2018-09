Emmys 2018: How the experts voted in the major categories

The Publicist: The Americans. It kills me to have to choose between The Crown and anything else, but alas. I’ve watched every season of The Americans, and it’s unbelievable to me how the writers managed to make each season better and better. It’s complicated, it’s messy, the characters are extremely flawed, and yet I can’t tear myself away.

The Showrunner: The Crown. The degree of difficulty with having to play real people! You can look up what happened on the internet after each episode. They keep every character fully realized, and still are able to surprise you. It transports you in a beautiful way.

The Studio President: Game of Thrones. It’s like they are making a movie every week. Each episode is ridiculously epic.

The Actor: The Handmaid’s Tale. Is it too late to pick The Leftovers? There’s nothing on TV like Game of Thrones, but The Handmaid’s Tale had a stunning season that set up an ending that made me so hungry for a third season. They really long-played Offred’s breaking point, which I loved.