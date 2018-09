The Killing Eve star made Emmy history in 2018, becoming the first Asian woman to be nominated for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series (she had gotten five nods prior to this year, all for her supporting role on Grey’s Anatomy). She dressed for the historic occasion in this arresting red satin gown by Ralph & Russo, trimmed in geometric red beading at the plunging neckline, waist, and sleeves, leaving her neck bare. She topped off the look with loose curls.