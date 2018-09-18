Stars let loose at Emmy after-parties

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel, Kit Harington, Tiffany Haddish, and more strike a pose at post-Emmy Awards celebrations

EW Staff
September 18, 2018 at 10:52 AM EDT
<p>The celebrating doesn&#8217;t stop after the last Emmy is handed out. Following the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday night, stars like Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel (pictured), Kit Harington, Tiffany Haddish, and more cut loose at a bunch of post-ceremony parties. Keep clicking to see more photos.</p>
Emmy Awards after-parties

The celebrating doesn’t stop after the last Emmy is handed out. Following the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday night, stars like Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel (pictured), Kit Harington, Tiffany Haddish, and more cut loose at a bunch of post-ceremony parties. Keep clicking to see more photos.

Tommaso Boddi/Getty
Kit Harington and George R.R. Martin attend HBO's post-Emmy Awards party
Chelsea Lauren/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attend the 70th Emmy Awards Governors Ball
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Trevor Noah attends the 70th Emmy Awards Governors Ball
Kevin Winter/Getty
Tatiana Maslany and Kristian Bruun attend the 70th Emmy Awards Governors Ball
Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage
Ryan Murphy and Darren Criss attend the FOX Broadcasting Company, FX, National Geographic, and 20th Century Fox Television 2018 Emmy Nominee Party
Araya Diaz/Getty
Ross Mathews, Bruce McCoy, and Carson Kressley attend the 70th Emmy Awards Governors Ball
Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic
Rosemarie DeWitt and Gina Torres attend the 2018 Netflix Primetime Emmys After-Party
Phillip Faraone/Getty
Daniel Palladino, Amy Sherman-Palladino, and Rachel Brosnahan attend the 70th Emmy Awards Governors Ball
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Alex Borstein and Rachel Brosnahan attend the Amazon Prime Video post-Emmy Awards party
Rich Fury/Getty
Peter Dinklage and Erica Schmidt attend HBO's post-Emmy Awards party
Chelsea Lauren/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Henry Winkler attends the 70th Emmy Awards Governors Ball
Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Elisabeth Moss attends Hulu's Emmy Awards after-party
David Buchan/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Paul Scheer and June Diane Raphael attend the 2018 Netflix Primetime Emmys After-Party
Phillip Faraone/Getty
Patton Oswalt attends the 70th Emmy Awards Governors Ball
Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage
Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton attend the 70th Emmy Awards Governors Ball
Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage
Noah Schnapp and Millie Bobby Brown attend the 70th Emmy Awards Governors Ball
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty
Michelle Dockery and Tan France attend the 2018 Netflix Primetime Emmys After-Party
Charley Gallay/Getty
Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell attend the 70th Emmy Awards Governors Ball
Alex Berliner/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, and Keri Russell attend the 70th Emmy Awards Governors Ball
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty
John Oliver and Kate Norley attend the 70th Emmy Awards Governors Ball
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty
Joe Keery and Maika Monroe attend the 2018 Netflix Primetime Emmys After-Party
Michael Kovac/Getty
Molly McNearney and Jimmy Kimmel attend the 70th Emmy Awards Governors Ball
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Jeffrey Wright and TK Wright attend HBO's post-Emmy Awards party
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn attend the Amazon Prime Video post-Emmy Awards party
Rich Fury/Getty
Glenn Weiss and Jan Svendsen attend the 70th Emmy Awards Governors Ball 
Kevin Winter/Getty
Natasha Lyonne and Fred Armisen attend the 2018 Netflix Primetime Emmys After-Party
Michael Kovac/Getty
Finn Wolfhard attends the 2018 Netflix Primetime Emmys After-Party
Phillip Faraone/Getty
Betty Gilpin, Britney Young, and Sydelle Noel attend the 70th Emmy Awards Governors Ball
Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage
Vanessa Hudgens and Emily Ratajkowski attend the 2018 Netflix Primetime Emmys After-Party
Kevin Mazur/Getty
Britt Baron and Ellen Wong attend the 2018 Netflix Primetime Emmys After-Party
Phillip Faraone/Getty
Debby Ryan and Alyssa Milano attend the 2018 Netflix Primetime Emmys After-Party
Phillip Faraone/Getty
Claire Foy and Matt Smith attend the 70th Emmy Awards Governors Ball
Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic
Billy Eichner attends the 2018 Netflix Primetime Emmys After-Party
Phillip Faraone/Getty
David Benioff and Amanda Peet attend HBO's post-Emmy Awards party
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Brooke Adams, Tony Shalhoub, Kevin Pollak, and Jaime Fox attend the 70th Emmy Awards Governors Ball
Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Tiffany Haddish and Issa Rae attend HBO's post-Emmy Awards party
Chelsea Lauren/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Thandie Newton and Ol Parker attend the 70th Emmy Awards Governors Ball
Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Sterling K. Brown and Brian Tyree Henry attend the FOX Broadcasting Company, FX, National Geographic, and 20th Century Fox Television 2018 Emmy Nominee Party
Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
RuPaul Charles attend the 70th Emmy Awards Governors Ball
Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Marsai Martin and Miles Brown attend the 70th Emmy Awards Governors Ball
Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Luke Evans and Kevin Reilly attend the TNT/TBS Emmy Awards after-party
Katie Jones/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Jeff Daniels and Scot Frank attend the 2018 Netflix Primetime Emmys After-Party
Charley Gallay/Getty
Emilia Clarke and Nathalie Emmanuel attend HBO's post-Emmy Awards party
Chelsea Lauren/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Edgar Ramirez, Ryan Murphy, Penelope Cruz, Darren Criss attend the FOX Broadcasting Company, FX, National Geographic, and 20th Century Fox Television 2018 Emmy Nominee Party
Stewart Cook/Fox/PictureGroup/REX/Shutterstock
Linda Phan, Drew Scott, and Jonathan Scott attend the 70th Emmy Awards Governors Ball
Alex Berliner/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Hayley Erbert and Derek Hough attend the Amazon Prime Video post-Emmy Awards party
Rich Fury/Getty
David Harbour and Kevin Pollak attend the 70th Emmy Awards Governors Ball
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Charlie Brooker attends the 70th Emmy Awards Governors Ball
Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Brian Tyree Henry, Lakeith Stanfield, and Donald Glover attend the 70th Emmy Awards Governors Ball
Arnold Turner/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Benedict Cumberbatch and Matt Smith attend the 2018 Netflix Primetime Emmys After-Party
Michael Kovac/Getty
Anthony Carrigan and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau attend HBO's post-Emmy Awards party
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Alison Brie and Jackie Tohn attend the 2018 Netflix Primetime Emmys After-Party
Charley Gallay/Getty
Ryan Murphy and RuPaul Charles attend the 70th Emmy Awards Governors Ball
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Vanessa Hudgens attends the 2018 Netflix Primetime Emmys After-Party
Kevin Mazur/Getty
Marin Hinkle and Tony Shalhoub attend the Amazon Prime Video post-Emmy Awards party
Todd Williamson/January Images/REX/Shutterstock
Stephen Colbert and Jeff Daniels attend the 70th Emmy Awards Governors Ball
Alex Berliner/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Sarah Silverman attends Hulu's Emmy Awards after-party
David Buchan/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Chrissy Teigen, Ever Carradine, Samira Wiley, and John Legend attend Hulu's Emmy Awards after-party
Presley Ann/Getty
Kevin Reilly and Samantha Bee attend the TNT/TBS Emmys after-party 
Earl Gibson III/Getty
Regina King and Claire Foy attend the 2018 Netflix Primetime Emmys After-Party
Kevin Mazur/Getty
Natalia Dyer and Sadie Sink attend the 2018 Netflix Primetime Emmys After-Party
Donato Sardella/Getty
Dana Walden, Milo Ventimiglia, and Jonathan Davis attend the FOX Broadcasting Company, FX, National Geographic, and 20th Century Fox Television 2018 Emmy Nominee Party
Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Michelle Dockery attends the 2018 Netflix Primetime Emmys After-Party
Kevin Mazur/Getty
Dascha Polanco and Max Greenfield attend the FOX Broadcasting Company, FX, National Geographic, and 20th Century Fox Television 2018 Emmy Nominee Party
Stewart Cook/Fox/PictureGroup/REX/Shutterstock
Benedict Cumberbatch and Finn Jones attend the 2018 Netflix Primetime Emmys After-Party
Michael Kovac/Getty
Marc Maron, Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, and Rebekka Johnson attend the 2018 Netflix Primetime Emmys After-Party
Charley Gallay/Getty
Lonnie Chavis attends the FOX Broadcasting Company, FX, National Geographic, and 20th Century Fox Television 2018 Emmy Nominee Party
Scott Kirkland/Fox/PictureGroup/REX/Shutterstock
Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna attend the Amazon Prime Video post-Emmy Awards party
Rich Fury/Getty
Letitia Wright and Daniel Kaluuya attend the 2018 Netflix Primetime Emmys After-Party
Kevin Mazur/Getty
Jaya Harper and Laura Dern attend the 2018 Netflix Primetime Emmys After-Party
Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Karamo Brown and Ian Jordan attend HBO's post-Emmy Awards party
Emma McIntyre/Getty
Jonathan Van Ness and Wilco Froneman attend the 2018 Netflix Primetime Emmys After-Party
Michael Kovac/Getty
Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka attend the 2018 Netflix Primetime Emmys After-Party
Michael Kovac/Getty
Gwendoline Christie and Conleth Hill attend HBO's post-Emmy Awards party
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Tan France, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Claire Foy, John Mulaney, and Matt Smith attend the 2018 Netflix Primetime Emmys After-Party
Kevin Mazur/Getty
Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon attend Michael Che and Colin Jost's Emmys after-party
Tommaso Boddi/Getty
Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington attend HBO's post-Emmy Awards party
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
D.B. Weiss and David Benioff attend HBO's post-Emmy Awards party
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Dave Chappelle attends the 2018 Netflix Primetime Emmys After-Party
Michael Kovac/Getty
Kyle Mooney, Beck Bennett, D'Arcy Carden, and guests attend Michael Che and Colin Jost's Emmys after-party
Tommaso Boddi/Getty
Daniel Bruhl attends the TNT/TBS Emmys after-party 
Katie Jones/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Rhea Seehorn, Bob Odenkirk, and Marc Maron attend the 2018 Netflix Primetime Emmys After-Party
Michael Kovac/Getty
Ashley Tisdale and Vanessa Hudgens attend the Amazon Prime Video post-Emmy Awards party
Todd Williamson/January Images/REX/Shutterstock
Andy Samberg, Jon Hamm, and guests attend Michael Che and Colin Jost's Emmys after-party
Tommaso Boddi/Getty
Alyssa Milano and David Spade attend the 2018 Netflix Primetime Emmys After-Party
Charley Gallay/Getty
Max Minghella and Alexis Bledel attend Hulu's Emmy Awards after-party
Presley Ann/Getty
